The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from July 31 to Aug. 6:
Marriage licenses
• Joseph Wayne Dellinger, 42, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, and Daniela Gerda Werner, 36, of Altenstadt, Germany.
• Delmas Edward Moreland Jr., 26, of Stephens City, and Meaghan Leigh Hunt, 28, of Lorton.
• Luis Miguel Rivera Rodriguez, 34, of Cranston, Rhode Island, and Angela Jenny Argueta, 34, of Fairfax.
• Gary Frederick Bohrman, 67, of Charles Town, W.Va., and Virginia Jean Maninga, 36, of Charles Town.
• Raymond Michael Anderson II, 29, of Gore, and Kendall Allyn Rosenberger, 25, of Gore.
• Vincent Keith Quinn, 57, of Stephens City, and Jody Dannielle Smith, 49, of Stephens City.
• Jaime Ramos Orellana, 34, of Winchester, and Nuria Patricia Guerra Vasquez, 25, of Winchester.
• Hunter Brandt Lockley, 40, of Winchester, and Alexandra Marie Luden, 38, of Winchester.
• Justin Mark Robinson, 25, of Chambersburg, Penn., and Risa Aubrey Hurst, 31, of Chambersburg.
• Christian Cavanaugh Rumsey, 40, of Johnstown, Penn., and Brandy Nicole Keim-Gerula, 29, of Windber, Penn.
• Scott Brandon Airey, 40, of Dayton, and Carla Jo Will, 41, of Dayton.
• Christopher Scott Coleman, 40, of Earlysville, and Stephanie Marie Vargas, 31, of Charlottesville.
• Chris Chong, 28, of Fairfax, and Shianne Serene Fernando, 25, of Fairfax.
• Junior Allen Sisk, 52, of Winchester, and Tina Diane Huff, 54, of Winchester.
Divorces
• Sarah Danielle Decker and Jacob Emery Decker.
• Joseph Davis Bauserman and Tracy Renee Bauserman.
• William Arthur Burke Jr. and Theresa Ann Burke.
• Warren Rives Cayce and Iulia Terteac.
• Rose Cathleen Henderson and Lowell Scott Henderson.
• Michael Sean Jackson and Heather Jackson.
• Christine Shanahan and Scott Shanahan.
• April M. Walter and Brian K. Walter.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Frank Salas and Solimar Salas to Justin Kelly and Amanda Kelly, 580 Ridgeview Road, Gore, Timber Heights, $215,000.
• FFC Properties LLC to JeanMarie Gladden, 113 Killbuck Trail, Shawneeland, $224,000.
• Christopher Hempel and Melanie Hempel to Daniel H.Q. McDonald, 506 Fawn Drive, Wilde Acres, $229,000.
• Commonwealth Trustees LLC, substitute trustee, and Jane D. Pittman to Patricia P. Mills, 149 Old Forest Circle, Stonebrook Farms, $233,601.
• Robert B. Carter and Susan T. Carter to Ashley Smeltzer-Kraft and Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft, 100 Forest Valley Road, Stonebrook Farms, $390,000.
Gainesboro District
• Richard R. Leslie Sr. and Eudenia Leslie to Ronald W. Dowell and Donna L. Early, 1300 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $247,000.
• Thomas Sean Grubbs and Elizabeth Nicole Baroody to John W. Oliver and Kathy A. Oliver , 206 Greenbriar Circle, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $247,000.
• Robert S. Sikora Jr. and Kristy M. Sikora to Eva Jo Cadd, 365 Well Drillers Lane, Winchester, $249,900.
• James C. Bach and Margo C. Bach to Daniel L. Boles and Kelley Laurie-Alyssa Boles, 1112 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $270,000.
• Jimary M. Forest and Maxyn L. Forest to Marvin G. Marshall and Kathleen P. Marshall, 106 Weitzell Place, Merriman’s Estates, $345,000.
• Wenzel R. Dousa and Glenda F. Dousa to 154 Gainesboro Road LLC, 154 Gainesboro Road, $360,000.
Opequon District
• Barbara Luckett to Joyce Elizabeth Estep, 142 Meadowbrook Drive, Stephens City, The Meadows, $205,000.
• Gerald L. Riddle Jr. and Katherine K. Riddle to Mina Sawires and Amany Rezk, 5247 Mulberry Terrace, Stephens City, Mulberry Terrace, $215,000.
• Estate of Linda Ann Rivera to Shane Wood and Meagan Augugliaro, 129 Buckingham Drive, Stephens City, Fredericktowne, $227,000.
• NVR Inc. to Jack Hamilton and Linda Hamilton, 128 Burkwood Terrace, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $260,000.
• The Village at Middletown to NVR Inc., Lots 3-4, 30-31, Middletown, Village at Middletown, $269,000.
• Sidney A. Kinser and Theresa G. Kinser to Addison M. Cocoli and Ashley Davis, 1091 Fairfax St., Stephens City, Stephens Landing, $275,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Craig A. Mosser and Charlotte A. Mosser, 133 Bluets Drive, White Post, Cedar Meadows, $370,111.
• NVR Inc. to Todd Erslev and Camille Hantute, 102 Fringetree Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah Hills, $383,720.
• Shea Homes LP to David Andrew Wilkening and Kathleen Ann Wilkening, 110 Witherod Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $458,752.
• NVR Inc. to Chad D. Smith and Dawn Marie Smith, 140 Emperor Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $458,770.
• Shea Homes LP to Kevin N. Wardlow Sr. and Mary D. Wardlow, 126 Nuthatch Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $625,990.
Red Bud District
• Beverly Ann Landis, devisee of the estate of Jeffrey Lee Landis, to Jose E. Hernandez and Marcela Norma Arce, 210 Crest Circle, Heritage Hills, $230,000.
• Ryan Thomas O’Shea to Eric Ryan, 219 Monticello Square, Brookland Manor, $234,900.
• James T. Costello Sr. to Walter E. McIntosh and Kathy D. McIntosh, 106 Meade Drive, Rolling Fields, $235,000.
• Gregory A. Marzetta to Jeffrey Vent, 102 Cobble Stone Drive, Fieldstone, $255,000.
• Chadwick Nitz and Jason Crim to Rhonda K. Malli, 129 Pioneers Road, Shenandoah Hills, $259,900.
• Lindsey Z. Nicholson to Cory R. Smith, 222 Stafford Drive, Frederick Heights, $269,900.
• Madison Builders Inc. to Ryan T. O’Shea, 122 Wales Court, Sovereign Village, $449,900.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to David Henry Jr. and Sonia Henry, 118 Bentpath Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $478,738.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Dorothy Davis Kee, 114 Bentpath Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $526,841.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to David Behan and Amanda Behan, 428 Canyon Road, Twin Lakes Overlook, $547,730.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Elbert D. Hill and Zenobia L. Hill , 430 Canyon Road, Twin Lakes Overlook, $582,569.
Shawnee District
• Jacob Stuart Aurand to William F. Shaffer, 212 Bowling Green Circle, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $224,900.
• Daniel Armanca and Lavinia Armanca to Jeremy C. Reeve, 202 Cross Keys Place, Stephens City, Townes at Mosby Station, $225,000.
• James N. Hall to Olga Mendoza and Maria Hernandez, 128 Paradise Court, Stephens City, $253,400.
• Tamra E. Robertson to Andrew Marrocco and Lauren Bezmen, 113 Caspian Drive, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $310,000.
• Debra F. Greene to Benjamin E. Meyer and Carol L. Meyer, 104 Cheltenham Drive, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $313,150.
• Chet W. Lewis and Tonya L. Lewis to Denise Elaine Triplett, 1509 Airport Road, Winchester, $315,900.
• Richard Tindell and Joy Tindell to Patrick Carter and Rebekah D. Carter, 116 McClure Way, Red Fox Run, $345,000.
• Diane L. Simpson to Alan W. Forney Jr., 143 Armel Road, $360,000.
• Michael S. Utterback and Carlton L. Utterback II, devisees of the estate of Carlton L. Utterback Sr., to Rich Michael Occhuizzo and Carol L. Occhuizzo, 137 Kinross Drive, Ravenwing, $430,000.
Stonewall District
• NVR Inc. to Dorothy Jean Tallman, 244 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $219,990.
• Andrew J. Sanders and Catherine E. Sanders to Rigoberto Candelario Jose and Beberly M. Candelario, 836 Butler Ave., Hampton Chase, $236,000.
• Justin Meeks and Michelle Meeks to Benton James Solecki and Sara Solecki, 122 Rotunda Drive, Stephens City, Snowden Bridge, $273,000.
• Skyline LLC to Brett A. Lewin, 300 Payne Road, Russell’s Paradise, $281,300.
• Matthew T. Robertson and Jessica Kay Robertson to Michelle Meeks and Justin Meeks, 105 Pinwheel Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $300,600.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC to Dana Marie Schrader, 133 Patchwork Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $308,608.
• Benjamin Cromer to Jamison Visone and Lee Anthony Visone, 109 Balkan Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $359,000.
• Sheila K. Konopa to George Gordon and Deborah Gaczewski, 376 Devil’s Backbone Overlook, Stephenson, Opequon Ridge, $375,000.
• Jason F. Denney and Angela K. Denney to Frank Allen Lanham and Kimberly Lanham, 196 Joline Drive, Clear Brook, Ridgeway Estates, $383,000.
• Daniel Therrien to Cord Culver and Alisha Culver, 114 Pinwheel Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $398,000.
• George Aubrey and Danielle Aubrey to Matthew T. Robertson and Jessica K. Robertson, 109 Dutchman Court, Stephens City, Snowden Bridge, $405,000.
• Clint Edward Helveston to Alexander M. Johnston and Kaylee P. Sheffler, 113 Setting Sun Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $470,000.
• Donald R. Zaleski and Karen Zaleski to Khalid Sheikh and Lauren Rush, 260 Windy Pine Drive, Cottonwood, $484,000.
July building permits over $50,000
Back Creek District
• High View One LLC, High View Manor, Winchester, two single-family dwellings, 105 Meadow Way, $80,800; 107 Meadow Way, $99,600.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc., Doonbeg, three single-family dwellings, 144, 145 and 146 Doonbeg Court, $175,000 each.
• Jennifer Larrick, Shawneeland, 105 Flathead Trail, single-family dwelling, $90,000.
• Nerangis Properties LLC, Kernstown Commons, 180 Kernstown Commons Blvd., Kernstown, shopping center, $500,000.
• One Life Fitness, 251 Commonwealth Court, Kernstown, remodeling, $2,500,000.
• Middletown Data Center LLC, 8209 Valley Pike, Middletown, remodeling, $2,500,000.
Gainesboro District
• Tayman Rafter Jr., Village at Harvest Ridge, 405 Mikey Court, remodeling, $85,000.
• Eric A. Triggs, 731 Poorhouse Road, pole structure, $70,000.
• John J. Bauserman, 2660 Indian Hollow Road, swimming pool, $60,000.
• Mark E. Grove, The Farms at Frog Hollow, 157 Marion Drive, pole building, $53,500.
• Terry DeHaven Jr., 216 Quiet Meadow Lane, addition, $80,000.
Opequon District
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, two single-family dwellings, 142 Mallard Drive, $250,000; 105 Cabbage White Drive, $150,000.
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, eight townhouses, 100, 102 104, 106, 108, 110, 112 and 114 Burkwood Terrace, $100,000 each.
• Shea Homes LP, Shenandoah, six single-family dwellings, 129 Mallard Drive, $250,000; 145 Mallard Drive, $300,000; 103 Barred Owl Way, $300,000; 102 and 114 Barred Owl Way, $250,000 each; 110 Barred Owl Way, $275,000.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc., Southern Hills, Stephens City, eight single-family dwellings, 122 and 128 Savannah Way, $125,000 each; 130 Savannah Way, $100,000; 115, 117 and 118 Savannah Way, $112,000 each; 115 and 118 Nathan Drive, $112,000 each.
• Old Dominion Greens LLC, Old Dominion Green, Stephens City, two single-family dwellings, 203 Bridgewater Drive, $376,790; 207 Bridgewater Drive, $384,615.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Old Dominion Green, 210 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $413,110.
• Eric J. Bayliss, 411 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $341,000.
• Benjamin P. Schurtz, 237 Buckhorn Road, Middletown, single-family dwelling, $150,000.
• The Village at Middletown LC, Village at Middletown, four single-family dwellings, 140, 141, 150 and 160 Coville St., $200,000 each.
• Cedar Meadows Development LLC, Cedar Meadows, Stephens City, four single-family dwellings, 110 Bleeding Heart Drive, $350,770; 112 Trumpet Vine Drive, $353,146; 107 Bluets Drive, $348,705; 112 Bluets Drive, $354,030;
• Julie A.H. Gordon, 191 Brackenfern Lane, Stephens City, addition, $110,000.
• Patricia A. Gaston, 207 Upperville Drive, Stephens City, swimming pool, $57,271.
• Glenna L. Shillingburg, 5201 Highview Ave., Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $198,000.
Red Bud District
• Jack K. Wampler Sr., two mobile homes, Stephenson, 405 Eckard Circle and 248 Martinsburg Pike, $66,300 each.
• Campfield LLC, Abrams Pointe, two single-family dwellings, 111 Jeni Court, $305,000; 107 Jeni Court, $302,500.
Shawnee District
• H&H Builders Inc., Quail Hill, 430 Covey Lane, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
• Prince Frederick Group LC, 201 Prince Frederick Drive, remodeling, $97,900.
• Lynn M. Fisher, 1066 W. Parkins Mill Road, White Post, single-family dwelling, $494,000.
• Anise Collins, 1498 Gough Road, single-family dwelling, $340,000.
Stonewall District
• Cowperwood FEMA LLC, Rutherford Crossing, 430 Market St., remodeling, $250,000.
• TSM Inc., Stonewall Industrial Park, 287 Welltown Road, warehouse, $1,600,000.
• TB Mohr Properties LLC, Christo Rey, 105 Santa Maria Drive, Clear Brook, single-family dwelling, $335,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, six single-family dwellings, 105 Kearsarge Court, $154,000; 103 Kearsarge Court, $152,000; 139 Patchwork Drive, $146,000; 143 Patchwork Drive, $168,000; 145 Patchwork Drive, $150,000; 104 Seesaw Court, $200,000;
• Sheetz Inc., 1503 N. Frederick Pike, canopy, $70,000; remodeling, $290,000.
• Northeastern Supply, 131 W. Brooke Road, manufacturing plant, $4,000,000.
• AFLP-SAW LLC, 200 Lenoir Drive, addition, $65,000.
• Jennings Investments LLC, Regents Crest, eight townhouses, 330, 332, 334, 336, 338, 340, 342 and 344 Sage Circle, $100,000 each.
• Kelly R. Osborn, Rose Hill Meadows, 148 Curry Court, single-family dwelling, $166,000.
• Alexander W. Butler, Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, modular house, $185,000.
