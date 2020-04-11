The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from April 1-8:
Marriage licenses
• Gary Lee Fletcher II, 39, of Winchester, and Samantha Elizabeth Bagshaw, 35, of Winchester.
Building permits over $50,000
• Charter Technologies LLC, 25 Piccadilly St., mechanical, $80,000.
• R&C Rentals LLC, 2228 E. Papermill Road, interior remodeling, $150,000.
• Handley Board of Trustees, 100 W. Piccadilly St., HVAC upgrade, $84,287.
• Friendship Fire Co. 1, 627 N. Pleasant Valley Road, reroofing, $78,854.
• Winchester Medical Center, 190 Campus Blvd., Suite 310, interior remodeling, $100,000.
• Fabritek Co. Inc., 416 Battaile Drive, reroofing, $312,599.
• Ronald McGehee, 15 E. Piccadilly St., remodel six apartments, $900,000.
• Mayflower Apple Blossom LP, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, electrical, $85,000.
• Walmart Realty Co./Powerhouse Retail Services, Learning Academy, replace heat pump/air conditioning, $125,000; interior work for HVAC, $125,000.
