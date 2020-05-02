The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from April 22-29:
Marriage licenses• Muhammad Tyquan Fleming, 27, of Mechanicsville, and Arnecia Dorothy Lee Ellis, 38, of Mechanicsville.
• Thomas Edward Sager Jr., 57, of Winchester, and Teresa Robin Smith, 53, of Winchester.
• Brad Charles Jordan, 38, of Winchester, and Abigail Loretta Reilly, 30, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000• Mark Lore and Sandra B. Lore to David Jackson Smith, 414 Courtfield Ave., $400,000.
• Kathleen Greene to Elisabet Michaelsen, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1851 Melvor Lane, $240,000.
• Michael E. Noel and Mary A. Noel to Jeffrey W. Coker and Amy C. Sarch, 330 W. Cecil St., $365,000.
• Christopher B. Bursey and Elece D. Bursey to Eileen M. Mulcahy, 140 Allison Ave., $205,000.
• Moorebeavers LLC to Robert Paul Bohnsack, 125 W. Oates Ave., $259,900.
• Lewis A. Carter to Wayne William Hardesty Jr. and Jessica Maria Hardesty, Orchard Terrace, 282 Green St., $263,000.
• Esperanza Elizabeth Martinez to Valerie M. Plant and Daniel Sean Plant, Meadow Branch South, 958 Wayne Drive, $455,000.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Lewis A. Carter, Wea Villa, 2836 Broadview St., $264,900.
• Deborah Kilgore Inaba to Thomas Andrew Miller and Nelson Leroy Miller, 1410 S. Braddock St., $249,900.
