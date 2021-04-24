The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from April 15-21:
Real estate over $200,000
• Thien Huu Nguyen to LeRhonda D. Barnett and Rodney Anthony Barnett, Morlyn Hills, 408 Stone Mill Court, $505,900.
• Andrew Tyson and Margaret Tyson to Thomas Adams and Lindsay Adams, 1407 S. Loudoun St., $301,000.
• Winlee Apartments RLLLP to Fairmont Holdings LLC, 342 and 344 Fairmont Ave., $4,500,000.
• Oakcrest Builders Inc. to Annette Horton, The Towns at Brooks Manor, 1328 S. Kent St., $249,900.
• Fort Loudoun Properties LLC and Fort Loudoun Properties II LLC to David Baxa and Carole C. Baxa, The Fort Condominium, 411 N. Loudoun St., Unit 105, $469,000.
• Venkat Raghaven Thallam Sriraman to Amanda D. Hall, 402 National Ave., $230,000.
• Jose David Hernandez to Imelda Margarita Meardi de Guerra, 800 National Ave., $250,000.
• William G. Webster and Denise S. Webster to Katherine H. Gustin, Williamsburg Heights, 1616 Van Couver St., $450,000.
• Mavis Talbott to William C. Brink and Russell C. Brink Jr., Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1802 Tilghman Lane, $299,000.
