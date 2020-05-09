The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from April 29-May 6:
Marriage licenses• Jaime Cabrera Ralda, 28, of Winchester, and Ivonne Esmeralda Beltran Rodriguez, 26, of Winchester.
• Ian Micah Jones, 53, of Woodbridge, and Kim Yvonne Burgess, 52, of Woodbridge.
Real estate over $200,000• Richard Brown to Corey Banton and Connie D. Anderson Banton, 706 S. Cameron St., $250,000.
• Oakcrest Builders Inc. to Yvette Lindsay, Towns of Brooks Manor, 1318 S. Kent St., $240,850.
• JPD Properties LLC to 914-928 Berryville VA LLC, 914 Berryville Ave., $600,000.
• Aligning Stars LLC to 914-928 Berryville VA LLC, 928 Berryville Ave., $850,000.
• May Antoinette Caggiano to Jeffery T. Crawford and Annise Crawford, 525 W. Clifford St., $332,000.
• Erik B. Rosa and Kathryn K. Rosa to Joshua Huntsberry and Marina DeMedici, Meadow Branch South, 1913 Harvest Drive, $391,000.
• Nikolas E. Parthemos and Martha D. Parthemos to Michael James Buelow and Cynthia Michelle Buelow, 603 S. Washington St., $565,000.
• Ronald L. Hoover and Janice H. Hoover to Sharon Poe Barbin, Orchard Hill, 430 Saddleback Lane, $240,000.
