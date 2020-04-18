The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from April 8 to 15:
Divorces
• Travis W. Adamson and Kathleen W. Adamson.
• Ryan Allen Baldwin and Brianna Marie Baldwin.
• Rosalba Canales Castillo and Arnulfo Hernandez Patricio.
• Alecia Faye Cooper and Gene Montel Cooper.
• Ava Gay Daley and Collin McDonald.
• Matthew Wade Fishel and Cricket Anne Fishel.
• Casey Ryan Gallagher Sr. and Nicole Alexandria Vershay.
• Brian Christopher Gardner and Krystyna Jordan Gardner.
• Brad Charles Jordan and Katherine Landi Jordan.
• Ruth Ann Mann and Bobby Iden Mann.
• Michael W. Martin and Stephanie Martin.
• Timothy McLeod and Crystal Lucinda Hilda McLeod.
• Maria Del Carmen Mena and Juan Ramirez.
• Connor Alexander Molloy and Morgan Elizabeth Molloy.
• Tawanda Denise Shephard and Michael Lee Reynolds.
• Starla Marie Robertson and Gregg Alfred Robertson.
• Jeffrey Michael Smith and Joyce Louise Smith.
• Nichole Isaacson Wilson and Jason Dean Wilson.
• Mark Zombro and Beverly Dawn Zombro.
Real estate over $200,000
• Raymond Quito Marciano and others, heirs at law of Quito Mike Marciano, to Jose Guadalupe Grimaldo Herrera and Leticia de la Rosa Llamas, Morganside, 26 Riflemen Lane, $268,000.
• Hrach N. Aintablian and Jill K. Aintablian to Maurice D. Bruce and April M. Bruce, Park Place, 2044 Taylor Grace Court, $370,000.
• Jefferson Belle LLC to Winchester Rentals Inc., 210 S. Braddock St., $338,000.
•LDE LLC to Hailey Faye Zurschmeide, 436 N. Loudoun St., $210,000.
• Cardiology Properties LLC to Winchester Medical Center, 190 Campus Blvd., Unit 201, $3,040,000.
• John W. Lloyd III and Judy K. Lloyd to Jason P. Manuel and Carrie B. Manuel, 503 S. Stewart St., $500,000.
• Stanka G. Galabova to Stefan Videlov, 386 and 388 Charles St., $260,000.
• BLM Property Holdings LLC to Partlow Properties LLC, 151-153 N. Loudoun St., $630,000.
• Susan Cullinane Lee to Michael N. Sanders and Lisa E. Sanders, Meadow Branch South, 1957 Sully Court, $349,500.
• Marlboro Springs LLC to Ana Maritza Morales, 125 Fox Drive, $245,000.
