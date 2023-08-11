The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Aug. 2 to 7:
Real estate over $200,000
Brian Bichy and Ruth Ann Speir Bichy to STK Investment Group LLC, 22 N. Pleasant Valley Road, $250,000.
Selma House LLC to Erin C. Kokoshkin, 514 Amherst St., $1,400,000.
Robert Clayton and Donna Koczon Clayton to Ravinder S. Grewal and Rita K. Grewal, Meadow Branch, 927 Breckinridge Lane, $240,000.
Marie I. Amico to Michael Joseph Rueda and Emily Rueda, 301 Courtfield Ave., $612,500.
Ramsey L. Sa’Di and Susan N. Sa’Di to 2Mexico LLC, 40-44 E. Piccadilly St., $475,000.
