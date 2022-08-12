The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Aug. 3 to 10:
Real estate over $200,000
• Wash J&L Inc. and Darien LLC to Realty Income Properties 22 LLC, 2833 Valley Ave., $4,275,000.
• Truist Bank to Lemonade MM Winchester Valley LLC, 2500 Valley Ave., $580,000.
• Truist Bank to Lemonade MM Winchester Berryville LLC, 1000 Berryville Ave., $490,000.
• Christopher S. Katunas to Juana Zarela Del Pielago and others, Bellview Heights, 506 Bellview Ave., $294,900.
• Elizabeth S. Prusch to Lucas Servera and Autumn Servera, Orchard Hill, 2027 Stoneleigh Drive, $339,900.
• Erik Phillip Kreiensieck, beneficiary of the estate of Ronald A. Kreisensieck, and others to Joel C. Horst and Jacklyn A. Horst, 240 Fox Drive, $319,000.
• Kevin John Brown and Melea Metz to Hilary D. Greene, Orchard Hill, 2150 Harvest Drive, $300,000.
• Tiffany Anne Renner Jenkins, executrix of the estate of Hester C. Sager, and others to Kimberli Grove Ball and Elmo E. Ball IV, Whittier Acres, $356,000.
• JDM Properties of Winchester LLC to BLMT Properties LLC, Linden Drive Office Park Condominium, 136 Linden Drive, Suite 100, $250,000.
• Joshua Huntsberry and Marina de Medici to de Medici Properties LLC, Meadow Branch South, 1913 Harvest Drive, $539,190.30.
• Jose L. Maradiaga and Jessica Arevado Jovel to Jenny Rodriguez Juarez, 236 Pine St., $207,000.
• AnnMarie Caroline Gonzales to Laurie Wallace, 119 E. Germain St., $315,000.
• Rachael Lebert and Danny Lebert to Kimberly Newberry and John Hutson, Bellview Heights, 224 Woodberry Lane, $305,000.
• Claudia D. Sanchez-Jimenez and Leivi A. Mazariegos-Rodas to Megan Brady Viccellio and Carlos Funes Baca, Opequon Terrace, 2329 Harrison St., $405,000.
• 2237 Taft Circle Property LLC to RBG Pine Associates LLC, 2240-2242 Wilson Blvd., 2260 Wilson Blvd., 11, 114 and 116 Taft Ave., 2226-2238 Wilson Blvd., 108-110 Taft Ave., 2269-2271 Roosevelt Blvd., 2226-2234 Taft Circle, 2237-2239 Taft Circle, 2241-2261 Taft Circle, 2238, 2240 and 2242 Taft Circle, 2244-2246 Taft Circle, 2248 and 2250 Taft Circle, 2255-2265 Roosevelt Blvd., 2227-2249 Roosevelt Blvd., 2207-2209 Roosevelt Blvd., 2211-2213 Roosevelt Blvd. and 2335-2337 Wilson Blvd., $17,280,000.
• 1002-1058 Woodstock Ln Property LLC to RBG Pine Associates LLC, Madison Terrace, 1002 Woodstock Lane, $6,720,000.
• Estate of Shirley M. Curlen to Carol Ann Walters, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1819 Tilghman Lane, $329,000.
