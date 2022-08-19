The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Aug. 10 to 17:
Real estate over $200,000
Robert B. Hall Jr., surviving trustee of the CHD Asset Protective Trust, to Susan Towley, 419 W. Monmouth St., $439,000.
Oakcrest Builders Inc. to DRB Group Mid-Atlantic LLC, 4.4 acres on west side of Valley Avenue, $1,500,000.
Joan C. Yow to David Andrew Nickelson and Dawn Maria Nickelson, Meadow Branch South, 946 Wayne Drive, $590,000.
Scott Bessette and Barbara Bessette to Steven J. Wojcik and Stephanie Diane Wojcik, 810 Amherst St., $425,000.
Katie Knepper to Derek Robert Dayley, 306 Highland Ave., $225,000.
Maria L. Membreno to Merlin Sarai Enamorado Banegas, 724 Butler Ave., $290,000.
David R. Miller, executor of the estate of Maxine Mae McDonald Jenkins, to Jose Dagoberto Guido Santos and Marvin Raquel Juarez Montano, Overlook Park, 107 E. Whitlock Ave., $330,000.
Tavis Newman to Ilyas Masih, 229 Opequon Ave., $299,000.
John C. Fox and Ann C. Fox to Ruben Bonilla-Sosa and Ana Maria Munoz-Cortes, 1011 Kinzel Drive, $250,000.
Commonwealth Trustees LLC, substitute trustees, and Conard Malick and Opal Malick to HB1 Alternative Holdings LLC, 30 W. Southwerk St., $243,122.09.
Patrick A. Mulvey, sole acting trustee of the Mary C. Mulvey Trust, to Jeffrey L. Dickson and Katherine A. Dickson, 625 Tennyson Ave., $505,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.