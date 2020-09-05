The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2:
Marriage licenses
• Oscar Armando Reyes, 31, of Sterling, and Diela Anabel Ramos Villegas, 28, of Sterling.
Real estate over $200,000
• Tasha L. Stokes to Nelly G. Abrego and Maria Roxana Cruz Argueta, Orchard Terrace, 278 Green St., $273,000.
• Connie R. Montalvo to Lionel Nivens Jr. and Lionel Nivens Sr., 342 Fairview Ave., $248,000.
• Rhea Park, Barbara Jean Ward and Ronald Lee Fletcher Jr., devisees of the estate of Ronald Lee Fletcher, to Zachary A. Stoots, 2516 Middle Road, $350,000.
• Ross M. Lehman, Megan E. Lehman and Spence Ventures LLC to Ross M. Lehman and Megan E. Lehman, 632 Merrimans Lane, $310,475.
• Paul B. Taliaferro to Moises Cruz and Sara Cruz, 618 National Ave., $230,000.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Unilfredo De Jesus Romero Rodriguez and Anis Areli Crus Mejia, 1805 S. Loudoun St., $234,500.
• John Henkel Jackson II, surviving do-trustee of the John Henkel Jackson Family Trust, and individually and Alexis Anne Jackson Thompson, devisees of the estate of Mary Anne Jackson, to Dual Cousins LLC, 126, 128, 128 ½ and 130 N. Loudoun St., $375,000.
• Justin P. Patterson to Ashley Ryan, 1012 Woodland Ave., $204,000.
• Donna S. Hower and George G. Hower to Michael Skinner and Valerie Skinner, 1003 N. Braddock St., $265,300.
• John L. Meyering and Christina H. Meyering to Jacob Daniel Helman and Kelly Elizabeth Mitchell, 682 National Ave., $275,000.
• Keith W. Ramsey and Patricia G. Ramsey to Rigoberto Castillo and Michelle Castillo, Battle Park Estates, 3014 Saratoga Drive, $400,000.
• Stuart Israel and Thea B. Israel to Ryan Kilbreth Crawford and Stephanie Megan Graham, 966 Woodstock Lane, $224,900.
• Stephen R. Sale and Patricia S. Sale to Meetul D. Patel and Priya Patel, 2913 Papermill Road, $205,000.
