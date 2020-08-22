The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Aug. 6 to 19:
Marriage licenses
• Hassan Khaziz, 35, of Winchester, and Nancy Annette Alicea Cabrera, 51, of Winchester.
• Dexter Bernard Epps, 30, of Richmond, and Kiana Denise Creer, 28, of Richmond.
• Elwood Richard Brewer, 83, of Winchester, and Melinda Margaret Wolford, 66, of Winchester.
• Obed Nolasco Velazquez, 34, of Winchester, and Clover Lee Ahalt, 48, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.
• Jamie Lynn Crawford, 38, of Winchester, and Heather Marie Tumblin, 30, of Winchester.
• Matthew Allan Mier, 38, of Alexandria, and Manataya Changpao, 48, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Divorces• Rachel Anne Aterrado and Travis James Stevens.
• Bessie Mae Monke and Kenneth R. Reitz.
• Althea Elaine Thompson-Prince and Audley Adalgo Prince.
• Nathan Edward Stalvey and Marissa Slaughter Stalvey.
• Tracey Denise Thompson and Kevin Michael Thompson.
• Meghan Beth Walker and Kyle Mcreed Walker.
Real estate over $200,000• Oakcrest Builders Inc. to William Chu, Towns at Brooks Manor, 209 E. Southwerk St., $239,900.
• Tracy Payne Kerr to Victor J. Lail and Gwen A. Lail, Battle Park Estates, 2840 Saratoga Drive, $450,000.
• Garrett Hamilton and Mackenzie Hamilton to Michael Saunders, Meadow Branch South, 1929 Harvest Drive, $352,353.
• Robert Apat to Patrick R. Wingfield, Acorn Place, 563 Hillman Drive, $225,000.
• Beth A. Axelson to John H. Trout, St. James Place, 124 E. James St., $265,000.
• Scott J. Johnson to Megan C. Haxton, 402 N. Loudoun St., $263,500.
• Susan S. Erba to Terri L. Yeago, 519 Whitacre St., $273,000.
• Timothy J. Considine and Diane A. Considine to Michael Langford and Natalie Langford, 611 S. Washington St., $329,000.
• Eddie M. Farmer and Anita P. Farmer to Dynamic Asset Holdings LLC, 1816 and 1818 Valley Ave., $725,000.
• Hollie A. Taylor and others, heirs and devisees of Joy Irene MacCue, to Christiane S. Eichmann, Val Vista Heights, 2700 Blue Ridge Terrace, $345,000.
• Kevin G. McKannan and Jennifer M. McKannan to Nedko Nedev and Boryana Nedeva, Orchard Hill, 901 Wayne Drive, $231,500.
• Core Property Group LLC to Kevin G. McKannan and Jennifer M. McKannan, Westview, 166 Omps Drive, $445,000.
• Molden Real Estate Corp. to Finn Real Estate Investments LLC, Haddox Addition, 260 Shenandoah Ave., Winchester; Nottoway, 233 Buckingham Drive, Stephens City; Oxford Village, 1004 Bridle Court, Stephens City; Ash Hollow Estates, 205 Ash Hollow Drive, Winchester, $351,487.79.
• Reha Pokharel to Marvin Cottrill Sr. and Christine Cottrill, 914 Meadow Court, $518,000.
• ZWS LLC to Christopher Michael Lam, 412 Longview Ave., $325,000.
• Direct Partners LLC to Heather O’Callaghan, 118 ½ W. Cork St., $317,000.
• Jannette M. Matthiesen to Gregory Allen Jones and Cynthia Jones, Academy Heights, 127 Academy Lane, $385,000.
