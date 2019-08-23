The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Aug. 14-20:
Marriage licenses
• William Edward Kacinec, 66, of Clarksburg, W.Va., and Christine Marie Rowland, 63, of Clarksburg.
• Richard Allan Hilliard Jr., 49, of Cokeburg, Penn., and Jennifer Lynn Hilliard, 44, of Cokeburg.
• Robert William Barrett, 34, of Winchester, and Krystal Marie Connelly, 33, of Winchester.
• Satinderpal Singh Vij, 30, of Germantown, Md., and Nevena Diyanova Dzhundzhurova, 38, of Germantown.
• Rutledge Jerome Pattereson Jr., 37, of Winchester, and Kai Anna Butler, 29, of Winchester.
• William Thomas Aldridge, 50, of Valdosta, Ga., and Cheryl Melissa Pumphrey, 50, of Ellicott City, Md.
• Charles William Chaney, 31, of Spotsylvania, and Katelyn Jean Koveski, 29, of Spotsylvania.
• Robert Leroy Harris II, 50, of Winchester, and Reathel Julia Long, 49, of Winchester.
• Feliciano Orellana Portillo, 37, of Middletown, and Tonya Denise Gunnell, 46, of Middletown.
• Joshua Scott Hiett, 27, of Maidsville, W.Va., and Alyssa Jane Arana-Garcia, 27, of Maidsville.
• Thomas Eugene Ruffner Jr., 40, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and Lauren Elizabeth Fowler, 29, of Harpers Ferry.
• Lorenzo Coles Wheller, 29, of Winchester, and Doris Kristine Vaccarino, 43, of Winchester.
• Carl Michael Mazzan Jr., 25, of Hedgesville, W.Va., and Amy Marie Jenkins, 21, of Hedgesville.
• Andrew James Corum, 27, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., and Rachel Hansol Stowe, 20, of Bunker Hill.
Divorces
• Samantha Jo Bageant and Kristopher Lee Bageant Sr.
Real estate over $200,000
• Thomas Ritter II to Jerry W. Dove Jr. and Sena Lindsay Dove, 414 N. Braddock St., $425,000.
• Lana S. Jernigan to Catherine S. Lineburg, 123 W. Monmouth St., $316,000.
• Matthew Occhuizzo and Morgan Occhuizzo to Amanda S. Whittington, Overlook at Rolling Hills, 2732 Middle Road, $402,900.
• Judith A. Cain to Cherie F. Armel, 2081 Cidermill Lane, $238,000.
