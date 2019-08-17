The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Aug. 7-13:
Marriage licenses
• Brian Christopher Sutherland, 44, of Aylett, and Victoria Pagsiat Badiang, 30, of Aylett.
• Marc Antonio Cooper Jr., 32, of Victorville, Calif., and Cortney Maria Cofey, 33, of Victorville.
• John Lyle Shultz, 45, of Amma, W.Va., and Carrie Lea Adkins, 46, of Amma.
• Ronald Vaughn Wilhelm, 59, of Hagerstown, Md., and Jami Rae Redmond, 37, of Smithsburg, Md.
• Kevin Baker Wells, 59, of Penn Hills, Penn., and Catherine Jonel Manns, 52, of Penn Hills.
• Joseph Robert Swimeley, 35, of Boyce, and Catherine Ellen Poole, 26, of Boyce.
• Bradley Wayne Wright, 24, of Winchester, and Sabrina Gail Webster, 23, of Winchester.
Divorces
• Carlos Eduardo Ramirez Cortez and Kimberly Stephanie Ramirez Reyes.
Real estate over $200,000
• Stefan D. Voynov to Joshua Edward Warner and Jennifer L.R. Warner, 401 Summit Ave., $212,000.
• Ann W. Dailey and Elizabeth Ann Dailey to Scott Joseph Spriggs and Nancy Lang Spriggs, 416 Joist Hite Place, $208,000.
• Joseph B. Stanley and Kimberly Stanley to David Ravenscroft and Mary Robin Packard, 328 W. Piccadilly St., $354,550.
• Andrew N. Baird and Tara L. Baird to Delia S. Delgado and Elise I. McCabe, 715 National Ave., $275,000.
