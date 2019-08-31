The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Aug. 21-28:
Marriage licenses
• James Domenick McCurdy, 62, of Lowellville, Ohio, and Melissa Anne Micco, 46, of Lowellville.
• Roger Scott Hammond, 33, of Johnstown, Colo., and Whitney Jolene Romero, 28, of Johnstown.
• Samuel Franklin Cannistraci, 49, of Tyrone, Penn., and Christina Marie Walters, 50, of Tyrone.
• Paul Michael McClure, 52, of Winchester, and Margaret Ellen Myers, 52, of Winchester.
• Gregory Varner, 45, of Johnstown, Penn., and Christine Renee Nyland, 52, of Johnstown.
• Eric Scott Fishel, 47, of Paw Paw, W.Va., and Margaret Elizabeth McDonald, 48, of Paw Paw.
• Robbie Michael Coslow, 53, of Johnstown, Penn., and Lori Ann Jeffries, 51, of Johnstown.
• Jeffrey Todd Wickersham, 50, of Canton, Ohio, and Elizabeth Ann Wickersham, 58, of Canton.
• Leo Gabriel Bouchard, 43, of Boyce, and Rachel Beatrice Reuter, 36, of Boyce.
• Ali Hussain Alhumud, 26, of Alexandria, and Bianca Lucia Shamgochian, 29, of Alexandria.
• Carl Russell Harris, 58, of Winchester, and Mariluz Cristina Ramey, 31, of Winchester.
• Nikolas Cameron Carlson, 26, of Batesburg, S.C., and Meredith Claire Reese, 23, of Batesburg.
• Raymond R. Rivers, 51, of Keymar, Md., and Maria Theresa Expectacion, 53, of Keymar.
Divorces
• Amelia Arriaga Melchor and Pablo Rosendo Melchor.
Real estate over $200,000
• BKS Property Management LLC to Paul Magness and Meredith J. Magness, 104 W. Cork St., $212,500.
