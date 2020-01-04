The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Dec. 18-Jan. 2:
Marriage licenses
• Xavier Lawrence Guidroz, 25, of Charles Town, W.Va., and Richard Alan Butts, 22, of Charles Town.
• Keith Lawrence Nelson, 47, of Alexandria, and Hala Yousef Al Hajj Shehadeh, 38, of Front Royal.
• Andrew Thomas Colson, 31, of Woodbridge, and Paula Pentiano Valdez, 31, of Woodbridge.
• Matthew Allan Keenan, 41, of Stephens City, and Thuy Linh Ngoc Nguyen, 32, of Stephens City.
• Anthony Junior Lee II, 33, of Winchester, and Crystal Dawn Lingenfelter, 32, of Winchester.
• Darren Michael Kehoe, 27, of Newport News, and Samantha Lee Schaefer, 28, of Newport News.
• Randall James Saleeba, 27, of Warrenton, and Casey Lynn Brewster, 29, of Warrenton.
• Frank James Garren, 49, of Greensburg, Penn., and Julie Amber Carter, 47, of Bethel Park, Penn.
• Bradley Elliot Buttgen, 49, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Jaime Christine Brancato, 41, of Chesapeake.
• David Bergman, 23, of Silver Spring, Md., and Toba Esther Cohen, 25, of Silver Spring.
• Isaiah Arlee Morgan, 20, of Fort Belvoir, and Crea Nicole Jones, 20, of Antioch, Calif..
• Dustin Matthew Wisniowicz, 27, of Fredericksburg, and Audrey Christine Gladden, 25, of Fredericksburg.
• Rodell Maurice Stewart, 27, of Washington, D.C., and Tiana Shanice Logan, 25, of Washington, D.C.
• Frederick Benjamin Grote, 51, of Lorton, and Wendy Carolina Ortiz Garcia, 28, of Springfield.
Real estate over $200,000
• William M. McMullan and Patricia McMullan to Joan Elizabeth Woodall, Meadow Branch South, 705 Sterling Drive, $349,000.
• Green Frog Ventures LLC to KVC LC, 2108 S. Loudoun St., $285,000.
• Christopher Edwin Oesterblad and Holly Anne Oesterblad to Ronald Allen Wingfield, Wea-Villa, 417 Superior Ave., $238,500.
• Jill D. Curfman to Joshua Michael Cootware and Ashley Sue Andersen-Cootware, 1311 Valley Ave., $305,000.
• Ricketts Group LLC to Michael L. Ricketts, Downs at Meadow Branch, 1386 Magruder Court, $209,000.
• Sylvia Pajor Darakjian, trustee of the EP Trust, to Sandra K. North, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1847 Tilghman Lane, $234,900.
