The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Dec. 17-21:
Marriage licenses
• Matthew Tucker Kays, 24, of Strasburg, and Roxanne Elaine Cook, 23, of Strasburg.
• Justin Edward Fitzgerald, 32, of Natural Bridge, and Pepper Reid Hanna, 33, of Natural Bridge.
Real estate over $200,000
• Biggs Corner Winchester LLC to JKLEE Services LLC, Hope Drive subdivision, 2270 Valor Drive, $3,400,000.
• John C. Snowdall Sr. and Mary Jane Snowdall to Zoila Maritza Cisneros, 2309 Harrison St., $360,000.
• Dominic A. Scurti and Anakristen B. Scurti to Christian Antonio Hernandez, 1800 Robert St., $313,000.
• Eighty Seven Diversified LLC to Birls LLC, 3060, 3064, 3066 and 3068 Shawnee Drive, $1,500,000.
• Zachary Webster to Dora Chapman, 25 E. Germain St., $235,100.
• Roger Michael Vogler and Karen Sue Vogler to Richard M. McCormick and Beth M. McCormick, 505 Old Fort Road, $510,000.
• Ana Maria Urquieta and Antonio Urquieta Ivankovic to Claudia M. Ramos de Fuentes, 227 Kern St., $230,000.
Building permits over $50,000
• Roman Catholic Diocese of Arlington, 110 Keating Drive, demolition, $300,000.
• 2983 S. Pleasant Valley Road LLC, 2983 S. Pleasant Valley Road, reroofing, $119,282.
• City of Winchester, 301 and 303 E. Cork St., plumbing, $80,000.
• Commonwealth and Title Insurance, 508 Monticello St., residential, $175,000.
• Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., deck/porch, $150,000.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 824, 700 Baker Lane, reroofing, $200,000.
• North Kent Properties LLC, 2 N. Kent St., remodeling, $353,627.
