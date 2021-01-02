The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Dec. 23-30:
Marriage licenses
• Darnell Antonio Gardner Jr., 22, of Centreville, and Lillian Elizabeth Moss, 19, of Centreville.
• Tibi Fonjindam Munyam, 28, of Winchester, and Bridget Bihnwi Awantoh, 26, of Winchester.
• Tyler Shane Calahan, 28, of Stephens City, and Alecia Victoria Williams, 27, of Stephens City.
• Ali Yusuf Mohamed, 31, of Henrico, and Lydia Bien-Aise, 43, of Henrico.
• Brandon Michael Russell, 36, of Alexandria, and Alexander Richard Postow, 34, of Alexandria.
• Brook Elizabeth Shoemaker, 22, of Fort Belvoir, and Gabrielle Jo Hanna Galli, 22, of Newcastle, Delaware.
• Saahid Jami, 36, of Springfield, and Muzhda Sabira Ghafoori, 28, of Springfield.
Real estate over $200,000
• Trina R. Welpott and Jeffrey M. Welpott to Jason Elias Wilson Sr. and Laeli Sharifi, Loudoun Manor, 100 Morningside Drive, $319,000.
• Dorothy J. Burkins-Carter and others, co-executors and personal representatives of the estate of Juanita Laverne Carter, to James Thomas Ritter, 1727 Valley Ave., $202,000.
• Kevin Minister and Meredith Minister to Christy Blake, Shawnee Heights, 372 Shawnee Ave., $247,500.
• 139 North Loudoun LLC to 139-145 N. Loudoun St. LLC, 139, 141, 143 and 145 N. Loudoun St., $599,000.
• Charles Nickles Jr. to Andrew Louis Konyar, 121 W. Oates Ave., $218,500.
• John F. Burns and Suzanne Burns to Ginton LLC, 316-318 Parkway St., 245 E. Fairfax Lane, 525 Fox Drive, 518 Yorktowne Place; 5306 Mulberry Court, Stephens City, $680,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.