The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Dec. 3-9:
Marriage licenses
• Corbet William Vaughn, 48, of Winchester, and Mirna Elizabeth Olivares, 46, of Winchester.
• Kenneth Paul Bitner, 30, of Winchester, and Victoria Marie Avvenire, 27, of Winchester.
• John Charles Beegle, 56, of Ivor, and Angela Marie Kohn, 30, of Ivor.
• Nibsar Ariel Hernandez Hernandez, 23, of Falls Church, and Natalia Betancourt Garcia, 21, of Falls Church.
Real estate over $200,000
• James R. Griffin and Martha B. Griffin to Jeffery L. Doll and Nancy E. Doll, Orchard Hill, 447 Woodfield Lane, $234,900.
• Nerangis Properties LLC to Keith D. Rodgers, Robin G. Rodgers and Stephanie D. Duvall, 700 S. Stewart St., $435,000.
• Joseph F. Collette and Sharon C. Collette to Lynn G. Brenneman III and Diane L. Brenneman, 510 S. Loudoun St., $625,000.
• Raymundo Hernandez to Briardo Reich and Solange Lobo Dos Reis, Smithfield Square, 308 Green St., $265,000.
• Jason C. Hartsook and Katherine D. Hartsook to John Cataldo, Rolling Hills Estates, 2720 Saratoga Drive, $345,000.
• Don Packard Jr. Inc. to Franklin J. Varanelli and Giselle Bocage Varanelli, Stonecrest, 404 Russellcroft Road, $280,000.
• Fay Ann Dutton, Virginia Rogers Dutton and Whipple Rickman, heirs and devisees of Jean Rogers Dutton, to Hedeer El-Showk and Veronica Kastre El-Showk, 410 W. Monmouth St., $415,000.
• Anand S. Jagannath, trustee of the Peter Bullough Trust, to Deepthi P. Gadde, 41 S. Cameron St., $375,000.
• LDE LLC to Lori Johnson, 1325 Valley Ave., $226,000.
• Properties of Winchester LLC to Matthew Slater Dyson and Catherine Kelley Dyson, 309 Amherst St., $300,000.
• Fred Clarke Shen Investments LLC to Milestone Home Solutions LLC, Rolling Hills Estates, 731 Kennedy Drive, $300,000.
