The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Dec. 30-Jan. 6:
Marriage licenses
• Matthew Edward Staley, 49, of Winchester, and Ruth Farias, 38, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Elias De La O. Andrade and Digna Isabel Moreno to Jeffrey Faulkner and Mackenzie Ross, 19 Jackson Ave., $210,000.
• Stephen B. Surber II and Irene R. Sullivan to Stephen Brown Surber III and Katherine Lacy Nolan Surber, 407 S. Stewart St., $400,000.
• Ceretha E. Patterson Karolyi to 375 Tevis Street LLC, 375 Tevis St., $365,000.
• The Glass-Glen Burnie Museum Inc., beneficiary trustee of the David Fogelsanger Trust, to Brian Richard Renner and Marcia L. Lico, Bellview Heights, 1717 Reaves St., $293,500.
• County Resident LLC to Shawn Potter, 510 N. Kent St., $299,000.
• Black Mesa LLC to Lana S. Beard, 517 Fairmont Ave., $405,000.
• HX3 LLC to Tamara Lopresti Wright, Shawnee Heights, 361 Parkway St., $289,000.
Building permits over $50,000
• TSO Winchester Station LP, 2504 S. Pleasant Valley Road, interior remodeling, $113,002.
• Bassers Buildings LLC, 633 Cedar Creek Grade, electrical, $300,000.
• Trammel Smith and Janice Salya, 2651 Stoneridge Road, pool, $70,000.
• Sarah Zone Firehall LLC, 301 N. Loudoun St., remodeling, $1,000,000; 305 N. Loudoun St., remodeling, $250,000.
• Winchester Medical Center Inc., 1840 Amherst St., install infant security system, $397,545; 401 Campus Blvd, natural gas permit, $75,00 and plumbing permit, $64,903; 300 Campus Blvd., renovate room for imaging equipment, $213,651; 220 Campus Blvd., remodeling, $100,000.
• Gregory Kujala, 1012 Caroline St., one-story bedroom addition with bath, $60,375.
• BP Ventures LLC, 611 S. Kent St., interior remodeling, $75,000.
• Valley Proteins Inc., 519 W. Jubal Early Drive, install radio tower/antennae, $64,903.
• Kee Properties LLC, three single-family dwellings, 531 and 533 York Ave., $195,000 each; 214 Walker St., $130,000.
• Lauren Peterson, 321 S. Stewart St., kitchen and bath remodel, $100,000.
• Buckeye Properties LLC, 190 Campus Blvd., Suite 300, renovation of gastro suite, $415,000.
• Ronald McGehee, 186 N. Loudoun St., new heat pumps and boiler, $100,000.
• North Kent Properties LLC, 2 N. Kent St., new heat pumps, $60,000.
