The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Dec. 19-25:
Marriage licenses
• Bryan Paige Cook, 81, of Winchester, and Junetta Edwards, 57, of Winchester.
• Jose Luis Alvarado Berrocal, 43, of Centreville, and Shirly Avelina Quintero Diaz, 34, of Centreville.
• Eric Stanley Young, 50, of Shepherdstown, W.Va., and Tenise Kenyetta Rodriguez, 40, of Shepherdstown.
• Fred Riggs Jr., 49, of Occoquan, and Isabella Bastien Curtis, 43, of Woodbridge.
• Jay Alan Manwiller, 65, of Denver, Penn., and Lorri Lynn Frey, 52, of Denver.
• Steven Mahorney, 55, of Winchester, and Cynthia Marshall Orr, 59, of Chambersburg, Penn.
• Mark Levi Washington, 26, of Washington, D.C., and Tatyana Terra Woodland, 26, of Upper Marlboro, Md.
• Jeffrey Alan Carson, 39, of Herndon, and Gayleen Annette Hylton Acosta, 43, of Herndon.
