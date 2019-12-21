The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Dec. 12-18:
Marriage licenses
• Kenneth Ray Mathis, 27, of Waynesboro, Penn., and Rachael Nichol Brewer, 25, of Waynesboro.
• Richard Michael Tomanelli, 49, of Romney, W.Va., and Sandra Dove Reed, 43, of Romney.
• Jeffery Russell Berry, 63, of Charles Town, W.Va., and Carmen Michele Twyman, 44, of Charles Town.
• Ajit Kumar, 45, of Durham, N.C., and Hemlataben Patel, 49, of Durham.
• Joel Scott Gladden, 52, of Goldvein, and Randa Jane Denney, 52, of Goldvein.
• John Michael Wagner, 42, of Winchester, and Christine Marie Richardson, 42, of Winchester.
• Michael Kyon McKenney, 47, of Saint Clair Shores, Mich., and Evelyn April McKenney, 40, of Saint Clair Shores.
Divorces
• Randolph G. Ballenger and Vicki Lynn Ballenger.
• Jason Eastridge and Shannon Renee Eastridge.
• Holly C. Meliso Ellis and Justin R. Ellis.
• Laurence McKenna and Anna McKenna.
• Erin Parker and Bruce Richard Parker.
• Kayleigh Morgan West and Justin Tyler West.
• Judy Ann White and John Walter White Sr.
