The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Feb. 11-17:
Marriage licenses
• Thomas Christopher McVey, 24, of Winchester, and Rachel Elizabeth Judy, 25, of Stephens City.
• Robert Wayne Scribner Jr., 33, of Alexandria, and Amali Harshini Wijeweera, 34, of Alexandria.
• Jesse McKinley Lewis, 24, of Winchester, and Elizabeth Morgan Penalber, 24, of Winchester.
Divorces
• Ronald L. Anderson Sr. and Alice Peacoe Anderson.
• John Bradley Armstrong and Sarah Catherine Armstrong.
• Laura Leigh Arslan and Robert Bradley Arslan.
• Edwin Noe Sanchez and Ana Delmi Diaz.
• Stephanie Perkins Durham and Jason Matthew Durham.
• Vickie Fincham and Eddie Fincham Sr.
• Viviana Magaly Garzona Bailon and Mario Josue Herrera.
• Christopher S. Jenkins and Amanda C. Holsinger-Jenkins.
• Judd L. Lofton and Debra K. White.
• Erika Marie Millholland and Leonard Brandon Millholland.
• Linda Hamman Hoover and James Alton Hoover Jr.
Real estate over $200,000
• Boscawen St. LLC to Beverley Byrd, 124 W. Boscawen St., $675,000.
• Karen Cullers Patton, executor of the estate of Georgia Pierce Cullers, to Larriette M. Thompson, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1859 Melvor Lane, $286,000.
• 201810WY-52 LLC to Maria Cuadrado, 349 National Ave., $295,000.
• Nancy B. Eisele to William Boye and Kristen Boye, Williamsburg Heights, 741 Treys Drive, $480,000.
Building permits over $50,000
• Winchester Medical Center Inc., 401 Campus Blvd., remodel locker room, $500,000; electric, $150,000; 190 Campus Blvd., Suite 201, remodel second-floor pulmonary department, $745,000; Suite 320, remodel third floor multi-surgical clinic, $445,243; remodel second floor ophthalmology department, $572,000.
• Four Oaks Properties LP LLP, 231 Taft Ave., electric, $250,000.
