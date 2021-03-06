The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Feb. 25-March 3:
Real estate over $200,000
• Matthew Cooper and Jessica Morrison to Salomon Torres, 336 Gray Ave., $214,900.
• Timothy Lee Ray and Cynthia Ann Ray, devisees of the estate of Jackie Lee Ray, to James Michael Solomon, 537 Old Fort Road, $420,900.
• Women’s Center of Winchester LLC to Bililiu LLC, Jubal Early Plaza II, 1820 W. Plaza Drive, $610,000.
• Joseph C. Ressa and Amy C. Ressa to Cherer L. Roux and Clive A. Roux, Williamsburg Heights, 1524 Moffett Drive, $465,000.
• Matthew W. Koon to Patrick K. Rodgers, 522 S. Loudoun St., $290,000.
• Joseph F. Curran and Juliet M. Lutton to John M. Byrne Jr. and JoEllen C. Sumner, 608 S. Stewart St., $699,000.
• Richard John Sears and Elizabeth R. Sears to Peggy White, Meadow Branch South, 914 Wayne Drive, $425,000.
• Elaine M. Cain, trustee of the Eleanor B. Phillips Credit Shelter Trust, to Paul Thomas Haefner and Pamela Jean Haefner, Hawthorne Acres, 138 Hawthorne Drive, $455,000.
• Virginia B. O’Connor to Kathleen Ford and Jacob Zacharko, 125 Allison Ave., $254,900.
• Christopher A. Gruff and Robin A. Gruff to Timothy Cook Jr. and Katlyn Cook, 2865 Middle Road, $323,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.