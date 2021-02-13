The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Feb. 4-10:
Marriage licenses
• Adan Moreno Sanches, 23, of Winchester, and Irene Victoria Jocelyn Linares, 21, of Winchester.
• Joshua James Kern, 39, of Stephens City, and Courtney Cherie Diraimo, 38, of Inwood, West Virginia.
• Levi Moises Romero Castillo, 24, of Winchester, and Cecia Damaris Rivas Galvez, 19, of Winchester.
• William David Roomers, 67, of Winchester, and Elaine Jean Everhart, 58, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Carol Coffelt Bayliss, Kathy C. Sasser and Kenneth L. Coffelt Jr., trustees of the Arvella L. Coffelt Trust, to Tudis Perez, 905 Woodland Ave., $202,500.
• Magnolia Halkowitz and Shawn Halkowitz to David Pena, 319 Fairview Ave., $213,000.
• Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Tawanda Shephard, 516 Fremont St., $219,000.
• Yuhann Kenneth L. Lopez and Carmen M. Thorla-Lopez to James A. Harris and Jessica M. Harris, Morlyn Hills, 1513 Stone House Court, $500,000.
• DSC Properties LLC to Cook Out-Shenandoah Inc., 1523 S. Pleasant Valley Road, $2,200,000.
• Robert J. Marzoli and Nancy W. Marzoli to 10-12 West Cecil Street LLC, 10 and 12 W. Cecil St., $325,000.
• Kayla Athey and Travis Clem to William Russell Barry, Wea-Villa, 437 Royal St., $255,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.