The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Feb. 20-26:
Marriage licenses
• Christopher Edward Lengen Jr., 30, of Six Mile Run, Pennsylvania, and Marlee Deborah Wallace, 28, of Saxton, Pennsylvania.
• Luke Patrick Morgan, 34, of Winchester, and Terri Lynn Settle, 26, of Winchester.
• Thomas Lee Langston, 48, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and Erin Michele Langston, 41, of Chambersburg.
• James Robert Ruffner, 30, of Winchester, and Montana Crawford Lanier, 27, of Winchester.
• Charles William Hayden, 53, of Donora, Pennsylvania, and Amy Lynne Myers, 55, of Donora.
• Thomas George Mickleburgh, 30, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Ana Sofia Gomes Marques, 31, of Raleigh.
• Kane James Brodie, 22, of Fort Meade, Maryland, and Judy Anne O’Brien, 20, of Fort Meade.
• Terry Alan Nisewarner Sr., 59, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Michelle Jeanette Mannor, 56, of Martinsburg.
• Luis Manuel Rivera De Leon, 26, of Winchester, and Carolina Mejia Galvan, 22, of Winchester.
• David Steven Erickson, 35, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, and Brittany Nicole McGee, 28, of Capon Bridge.
• Dustin Matthew Harris, 32, of Glen Allen, and Andrea Lee Westfall, 36, of Glen Allen.
Divorces
• Travis W. Adamson and Kathleen W. Adamson.
• Aminta Mata Blanco and Javier Noe Fernandez.
• Starla Marie Robertson and Gregg Alfred Robertson.
• Richard S. Schmoll Sr. and Dixie Lee Schmoll.
• Nichole Isaacson Wilson and Jason Dean Wilson.
• Sarah Zirkle and James Zirkle.
Real estate over $200,000
• Sunshine Trips LLC to Matthew Wesley Williams and Elizabeth Anne Williams, Shawnee Heights, 224 Parkway St., $270,000.
• Alfred Henry Marks Jr. and Julia Gillespie Marks to Ellen L. Goodhart and Elaine Larison, Willow Lawn Cottage at Meadow Branch, 1827 Tilghman Lane, $261,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.