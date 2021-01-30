The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Jan. 21-27:
Marriage licenses
• Roger Lee Smith Jr., 30, of Stephens City, and Whitney Morgan Ebersole, 29, of Stephens City.
• Michael Corey Woodward, 31, of Midlothian, and Amy Michelle Sith, 28, of Midlothian.
• Nancy Ann Britt, 53, of Providence Forge, and Amanda Mae Kaufman, 35, of Providence Forge.
• Min Hyuk Seo, 30, of Fairfax, and Ji Hye Park, 31, of Fairfax.
• Erlim Damian Miranda Ortiz, 34, of Winchester, and Azucena Berumen Arellano, 28, of Winchester.
• Edward Lum, 39, of Ashburn, and Megan Elizabeth Tinsley, 33, of Ashburn.
Real estate over $200,000
• Paramvir Singh to Anita D. Hill and Earl E. Hill III, Morlyn Hills, 1045 Armistead St., $520,000.
• Glen R. Sauder and Mary Ann Sauder to Marlin C. Beitzel and Dawn M. Beitzel, 927 and 927 ½ Woodland Ave., $233,000.
• Double R Investors LLC to Annabelle Garcia and Harry Garcia, 320 Linden Drive, $464,000.
• John G. Stickman to Michael Shields, 530 Fox Drive, $281,000.
• Chad H. Lee and Tabitha L. Lee to Courtney A. Hill, Linden Heights, 1624 Whittier Ave., $300,000.
• Equity Trust Co. to Kimberley Hogendobler, 139 Montague Ave., $253,000.
