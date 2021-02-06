The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Jan. 28-Feb. 3:
Marriage licenses
• Taylor Jason Swartz, 26, of Winchester, and Megan Elizabeth Ruddy, 25, of Winchester.
• Franklin David Quintanilla Martinez, 27, of Winchester, and Johanna Liseloth Martinez De Cosme, 30, of Winchester.
• Jacob Paiden Lamb, 27, of Winchester, and Justina Marie Fala, 25, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Mitchel T. Hoopes to Gerlando Leonardo Hameister and Silvia Restivo, 15 W. Pall Mall St., $265,000.
• Gregory Gordon Fogle, executor of the estate of Judy Irene Fogle, to Michael Hypes and Georgene Hypes, Stonecrest Village, 415 Stone Meadow Court, $262,000.
• Jeffery T. Crawford and Annise Crawford to Paul V. Nolan and Margaret H. Nolan, 525 W. Clifford St., $380,000.
• Barbara Eastep Kincaid and Donna Lynn Eastep, executors of the estate of Peggy Hill Eastep, to Mitchel T. Hoopes, 355 Miller St., $290,000.
• Kee Properties LLC to Mariam A. Mohamed, Morganside, 79 Rifleman Lane, $319,000.
• Ryan Lingle to Randal S. Gaulke and Laurie C. McDonnell-Gaulke, 124 E. Clifford St., $350,500.
• Jane Richard to Ryan A. Lingle and Brandy Derry Lingle, Whittier Acres, 243 Walker St., $379,000.
• Mariana Banasova to Enrique Gonzalez and Maria Buzo Rodriguez, The Downs at Meadow Branch, 1408 Magruder Court, $430,000.
• Brickstreet Properties LLC to Silvia Y. Sanchez Sanchez and others, 1321 Commerce St., $276,000.
• David L. Schroeder and Mary Lou Schroeder to Edward F. Kelly and Sara R. Kelly, 541 Old Fort Road, $419,900.
• MLR Investments LLC to REM Real Properties LLC, 164 N. Loudoun St., $940,000.
• Jeffery L. Doll and Nancy E. Doll to Mariana Banasova, Orchard Hill, 833 Appleseed Court, $205,000.
• Glaize Developments Inc. to Carmax Auto Superstores Inc., The Shoppes at Tevis, 231 E. Tevis St., 5.1 acres, $3,060,000.
