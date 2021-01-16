The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Jan. 7-13:
Marriage licenses
• Alejandro Jorge Gonzalez, 48, of Winchester, and Maria Olga Ancheyta, 35, of Winchester.
• Semeh Abed Nasereddin, 51, of Falls Church, and Najwa Adli Naser Aldeen, 41, of Falls Church.
• Tyson James Wilson, 26, of Triangle, and Kelly Chance Shepperson, 20, of Triangle.
• Jason Benedict Hunt, 33, of Oakton, and Sladzana Resnik, 30, of Centreville.
Real estate over $200,000
• Gyanendra Khanal and Ram P. Khanal to International Media and Entertainment House US LLC, Meadow Branch South, 1945 Melvor Lane, $412,000.
• Karl D. Sakas Sr. to Mark B. Baker and Nancy C. Baker, 311 Stonewall Ave., $550,000.
• Core Property Group LLC to Thomas Chelsey Poffenbarger, 376 Gray Ave., $214,900.
• Fort Loudoun LLC to Natalia Derritt, 720 S. Kent St., $279,700.
• Norman Anderson and Jannett M. Anderson to Paul Andrew Montgomery and Janet Montgomery Brooks, 201 Wood Ave., $238,000.
• Lagertha Land Holdings LLC to Victor Fox LLC, 501 N. Loudoun St., $325,000.
• Jeffrey A. Zarbo and Victoria L. Zarbo to Archie Castle and Frederica Castle, 315 W. Clifford St., $474,900.
• Dale E. Tutterrow to Gregg T. Grzywacz and Stephanie L. Grzywacz, 1505 Handley Ave., $250,000.
• Jean W. Allen to Neil Bryant, Meadow Branch Downs, 820 Mahone Drive, $419,900.
• Christopher P. Gerhard and Nicole R. Gerhard to Steven Michael Phillips, 315 W. Leicester St., $550,000.
• James R. Sherman and Mary C. Sherman to Gillian Hurd Peterson, 501 Battle Ave., $209,900.
• William McDowell Bowen to Christopher Sean Murphy and Laura Dean Frederick, 237 Jefferson St., $490,000.
• Matthew David Nitz and Stephanie Christina Yeung to Selma House LLC, 514 Amherst St., $1,150,000.
