The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from Jan. 1-7:
Marriage licenses
• Jakob Alexander Gutierrez, 20, of Havelock, N.C., and Bailie Marie Russell, 19, of Winchester.
• Mark Trent Rodeheaver, 61, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., and Julie Ryanne Myers, 52, of Harpers Ferry.
• Vincent Samuel Mitchell, 42, of Schuylkill Haven, Penn., and Brandi Lee Dalton, 39, of Schuylkill Haven.
• Jeremy Michael Fariss, 24, of Stephens City, and Brittany Mae Bailey, 30, of Stephens City.
Real estate over $200,000
• Fort Loudoun Properties LLC to Fort Loudoun Properties II LLC, Fort Condominium, 411 N. Loudoun St., Unit 202, $411,000.
• Dianna M. Walter and Norman Richard Land, co-executors of the estate of Barbara Bachrach Taylor, to Washington Bond LLC, 19-49 W. Bond St., $1,150,000.
• Hable Theatres Inc. to Washington Bond LLC, 138 and 142 N. Washington St., $900,000.
• Dianna M. Walter and Norman Richard Land, co-executors of the estate of Barbara Bachrach Taylor, and Hable Inc. to DMW Rentals LLC, 1409-1415 and 1419-1425 Opequon Ave., $675,000.
• Dianna M. Walter and Norman Richard Land, co-executors of the estate of Barbara Bachrach Taylor, to Craun LLC, 24 and 36 W. Hart St., $400,000.
• Ann Ritter Edmonds Gross, Ann E. Gross and Robert A. Gross to 3 Eleven Properties LLC, Academy Heights, 719 Academy Circle, $240,000.
• Ft. Collier Branch LC to K&M Enterprises of Frederick County LLC, 829 and 833 N. Loudoun St., $380,800.
• Dianna M. Walter and Norman Richard Land, co-executors of the estate of Barbara Bachrach Taylor, and Hable Theatres Inc. to Millwood Gateway LLC, 1401-1411, 1413, 1415-1421 and 1423-1433 S. Pleasant Valley Road, $2,000,000.
• James E. Brinson Sr. to Joseph A. Morgan Jr., 311 W. Whitlock Ave., $337,500.
• Eric M. Walker and Samantha Walker to Scott W. Yoder, 622 Hillman Drive, $275,000.
• Victoria L. Henzel to Miriam A. Bishop and Ronald P. Ludin, Meadow Branch, 1539 Meadow Branch Ave., $750,000.
