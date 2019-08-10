The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from July 31 to Aug. 6:
Marriage licenses
• Donald Richard Hutzler, 63, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., and Kristie Renee Mongan, 45, of Bunker Hill.
• Jeffrey Wayne Bailey, 57, of Weston, W.Va., and Kelly Rae Finkel, 56, of Weston.
• Ricardo Ramon Marmolejo, 24, of Winchester, and Blanca Rosibel Contreras Diaz, 21, of Winchester.
• Andrew Wallace Kelly, 24, of Somerville, Mass., and Hailey Elizabeth Kilgo, 25, of Somerville.
• Joseph Tanner Slagel, 28, of Blacksburg, and Sara Lynn Dean, 29, of Blacksburg.
• Ray Allen Heffner, 53, of Gettysburg, Penn., and Barbara Lynne Kidwell, 49, of Gettysburg.
• Daniel Clayton Taylor, 32, of Front Royal, and Lacey Jo Wysocki, 33, of Front Royal.
• Steven Barry Grover Jr., 27, of Barto, Penn., and Kayla Paige Edwards, 22, of Barto.
• Clint Adam Pelish, 29, of Vinton, and Kaylyn Marika Cudrak, 27, of Taber, Canada.
• Branson Allen Jenkins Jr., 38, of Bluemont, and Hegnis Heriberto Rivera Arellano, 33, of Bluemont.
• Frederick Walter Lupton, 49, of Moorefield, W.Va, and Glenda Mae Canan, 54, of Moorefield.
• James Duane Brown, 57, of Six Mile Run, Penn., and Trina Doreen Hess, 45, of Six Mile Run.
• James Joseph Cicippio, 34, of Fairfax, and Stephanie Marie Hall, 34, of Fairfax.
• Nicholas Marc Ford, 28, of Fredericksburg, and Pantina Sharane Artis, 26, of Fredericksburg.
Real estate over $200,000
• Christopher Ryan Marcoux and Trenton T. Campbell to Timothy A. White and Sherry L. White, 1620 Valley Ave., $310,000.
• Patricia M. Hester to Andrew J. McFarland and Taylor B.H. McFarland, 1021 Breckinridge Lane, $360,000.
• Kristopher K. King and Laura M. King to Andrew J. Giotta and Alexandra J. Flanigan, 24 Lambden Ave., $283,900.
• Red Headed Witch LLC to Patina La Rouge Salon, 141 W. Boscawen St., $515,000.
July building permits over $50,000
• WFD Properties, 11 Meadow Branch Ave., HVAC for new dental office, $140,000; new fixtures, $130,000; electric, $125,000.
• Mayflower Apple Blossom LP, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, tenant remodel, $326,000; dark shell and facade work, $539,884.
• Chick-Fil-A Inc., 2230 S. Pleasant Valley Road, remodeling, $89,000.
• Piccadilly Street Investments, 214 E. Piccadilly St., demo building, $112,000.
• TJS Properties LLC, 212 E. Cork St., interior remodeling for change to restaurant, $70,000.
• Apple A Day LLC, 2185 S. Pleasant Valley Road, interior and exterior remodeling, $100,000.
• Grafton School Inc., 3150 Shawnee Drive, partitions to create two training rooms, $89,766.
• Amy Capitano, 426 W. Clifford St., replace plaster with drywall, $85,000.
• North Cameron Properties LLC, 24 Baker St., remodeling, $64,000.
• Aikens & Allen LP, 1204 Berryville Ave., replace heat pumps, $80,000; interior and exterior remodeling, $750,000.
• City of Winchester, 21-25 S. Kent St., replace heat pumps, $155,259.
