The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from July 16 to 22:
Marriage licenses
• Daniel Michael Blackstone, 40, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, and Jackquelin Paige Drummond, 30, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.
• Ian Thomas McMillan, 34, of Winchester, and Charlotte Clara Andrus, 21, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Mark Jeffrey Hottle to Heather Bevans, 2912 Grace St., $247,000.
• Daniel J. Troup and Jane C. Troup to Thomas D. McKean, Meadow Branch Downs, 808 Buckner Drive, $515,000.
• Braddock Professional Group LLC to Bramford Properties LLC, 29-33 N. Braddock St., $515,000.
• Nedko K. Nedev to Leivi A. Mazariegos-Rodas and Claudia D. Sanchez-Jimenez, Opequon Terrace, 2329 Harrison St., $325,250.
• Christian Gabriel and Elizabeth Gabriel to Robert J. Chizmadia and Christa L. Chizmadia, 34 N. Pleasant Valley Road, $222,500.
• Barton T. Chasler and Amy M. Chasler to Christopher Sol and Lilah Sol, 352 Sheridan Ave., $450,000.
