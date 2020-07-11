The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from July 2-8:
Marriage licenses
• Gabriel Thomas Szabo, 59, of Winchester, and Kathleen McGuire Anders, 58, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Lynn M. Nieman and Christopher M. Nieman to Manish Jhawar, Morlyn Hills, 1505 Brookdale Court, $625,000.
• Joseph M. Roan and McKenzie S. Roan to Jill R. Fulkerson, Rolling Hills Estates, 704 Lake Drive, $435,000.
• Derek Adams and Rachel Adams to Joseph Roan, 417 Briarmont Drive, $544,000.
• Clayton R. Dockeney to New Eve Ministries, Stonecrest, 313 Stonehenge Road, $313,000.
• Glaize Developments Inc. to The First Bank and Trust Co., 201 E. Tevis St., $1,250,000.
• Andrew Hynes to Margaret M. Newton, St. James Place, 122 E. James St., $240,000.
• Erin C. Kokoshkin and Dmitry A.Kokoshkin to Norval S. Peabody, 303 Fairmont Ave., $800,000.
• Amy Christy Davila to Keith Selhorst and Stacey Selhorst, 344 Miller St., $294,900.
• Double R Investors LLC to Sarah Zane Firehall LLC, 305 N. Loudoun St., $899,000.
• Alicia C. Lewis to Christopher P. Lewis and Julia M. Connell, 215 W. Clifford St., $593,950.
• Danielle R. Bostick to John Andrew Case and Barbara Perry-Case, Meadow Branch South, 605 Sterling Drive, $355,000.
• Susan M. Creighton to Sara Davis, 1313 Valley Ave., $245,000.
