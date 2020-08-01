The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from July 23-29:
Marriage licenses
• Marco Antonio Santiago Garcia, 35, of Winchester, and Lidia Angelica Solis, 29, of Winchester.
• Darrion Terrell Fluelling, 27, of Winchester, and Chelsie Elizabeth Pearson, 27, of Winchester.
• Patrick William MacLaine, 28, of Winchester, and Mary Rebekah Adams, 25, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Oakcrest Builders Inc. to William Chu, 201 E. Southwerk St., $248,800; 209 E. Southwerk St., $239,900.
• Ross M. Wither and Megann J. Wither to Benjamin Ponton Cary and Catina Cary, 740 Frederick Ave., $260,700.
• Core Property Group LLC to Josette Belcher, 361 E. Piccadilly St., $200,900.
• Odessa Louise Seabright to Samuel Ingram and Mary Katherine Garlock, 210 Walker St., $342,000.
• Matthew T. Wygal to Timothy J. Hall, Westridge, 2628 Windwood Drive, $350,000.
• Danielle M. Sterk and Heather Sterk to Todd Scarborough and Linda Scarborough, 121 Bellview Ave., $230,000.
