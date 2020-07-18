The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from July 9-15:
Marriage licenses• Scott Michael Johnson, 26, of Stephenson, and Victoria Renee Eaton, 28, of Stephenson.
• Adam Lee White, 27, of White Post, and Brittany Autumn Simons, 24, of White Post.
• Cary Lee Davis, 51, of Winchester, and Carie Jean Carter, 45, of Inwood, West Virginia.
• Gabriel Thomas Szabo, 59, of Winchester, and Kathleen McGuire Anders, 58, of Winchester.
• Willy Baron, 28, of Winchester, and Yuky Esmeralda Valdez, 24, of Winchester.
• David Randall Turner Jr., 25, of Winchester, and Alana Ann Nappi, 25, of Winchester.
• John Kyle Ronay, 45, of Herndon, and Winter Leigh Rogers, 39, of Herndon.
• Christopher Derling McClure, of Winchester, and Kelly Marie Dodson, 38, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000• Trey Allen Gibson and Elizabeth A. Gibson to Nicholas Matthew Vazquez, Orchard Hill, 1975 Cidermill Lane, $240,000.
• Gilwood LLC to James Truong and Yahui Ching, Liberty Heights, 510 Gray Ave., $218,000.
• Christopher Blowers and Melissa Blowers to Maria L. Membreno, Smithfield Farms, 724 Butler Ave., $205,000.
• Kenneth Strother II and Cynthia Marie Strother to Megan Strother, Westridge, 616 Bittersweet Court, $335,000.
• Gene A. Fishel and Angela M. Fishel to Katherine Hyde, Orchard Hill, 2133 Harvest Drive, $220,000.
• Mary Ann Sauder and Glen R. Sauder to Rachel Denton and Peyton Crickman, 691 Woodland Ave., $238,000.
• James A. Simpson and Katherine P. Simpson to Vincent J. Menotti and John Loggins, Whittier Acres, 332 Wood Ave., $344,000.
• Double R Investors LLC to Stephanie P. Danahy, Linden Drive, 312 Linden Drive, $440,000.
• Benjamin L. Tolley, trustee of the Larry L. Tolley Trust, to Ross Lehman and Spence Ventures LLC, 632 Merrimans Lane, $315,000.
• Double R Investors LLC to Tyson Hoffman and Ashley Hoffman, Linden Drive, 324 Linden Drive, $465,000.
• Jo-Ann M. Leobold, executor of the estate of Marie A. Megin, to James R. Markle and Hye-Shun Kim Markle, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1867 Melvor Lane, $246,000.
• Julia Marie Connell to Richard B. Walsh III and Margaret J. Walsh, 605 Tennyson Ave., $528,000.
• Christina L. Scogin to Evelyn Puig, 118 Peyton St., $380,000.
• George Larry Omps, successor trustee of the Alfred E. and Velda C. DeHaven Trust, to Byron D. Clemsen and Hollis M. Clemsen, Forest Hills, 1109 Opequon Ave., $215,000.
• Clark F. Jeschke and Sara H. Jeschke to Drew Carden and Dakota Tackels, Greystone Terrace, 1459 Greystone Terrace, $263,000.
• Richard B. Walsh III and Margaret J. Walsh to Michael Daulton and Melissa Daulton, Williamsburg Heights, 553 Bellview Ave., $328,000.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Carol A. Schempp and Richard A. Schempp, Wea-Villa, 2829 Baldwin St., $290,000.
• James D. Black to Cynthia Schneider, Courtfield Heights, 309 Courtfield Ave., $589,900.
• Georgeann M. Freimuth to Robert C. Sapp II, Battle Park Estates, 608 Kernstown Court, $415,000.
• Howard P. Lewis and Joan L. Lewis to Wendell Nohe and Patricia Nohe, The Downs at Meadow Branch, 1212 Rodes Circle, $420,000.
• Robert L. Peffer to Mehrdad Mehri Allahyari and Zahra Shahriari, Westridge, 617 Bittersweet Court, $330,000.
