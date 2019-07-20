The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from July 10-17:
Marriage licenses
• Michael Matthew Yoka, 63, of Front Royal, and Daniel John Desmond, 61, of Washington, D.C.
• Jessie Germaine Noralez, 23, of Richmond, and Tarah Elizabeth Rhine, 31, of Richmond.
• Ismar Eduardo Roblero Perez, 26, of Manassas, and Sidney Alexia Rivera, 21, of Haslet, Texas.
• David Lee Scrivner Sr., 51, of Peducah, Kentucky, and Christy Jo Pool, 42, of Peducah.
Real estate over $200,000
• Daniel R. Cameron and Louise E. Cameron to David M. Albecker and Ceci A. Albecker, 2328 Stoneridge Road, Harvest Ridge, $385,000.
• Kern Brothers Inc. to Malloy Properties III LLC, 340 Weems Lane, $1,400,000.
• Rosa LLC to The North Kent Street Projects LLC, 209 and 211 N. Kent St., $280,000.
• Daniel L. Strickland and Cheryl A. Strickland to Brian Shell and Erica Shell, 2024 Stoneleigh Drive, Orchard Hill, $259,900.
June building permits over $50,000
• Chick-Fil-A Inc., 2230 S. Pleasant Valley Road, plumbing, $58,000; mechanical, $81,500.
• Urban Lofts East Cork LLC, 124 E. Cork St., remodel ground-floor apartment, $55,000.
• Molan Barman, 665 Hillman Drive, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• Howard Shockey & Sons, Winchester Medical Center, Cardiac Rehab Department, plumbing, $61,000; electrical, $224,850; Vascular Cardiology Department, plumbing, $71,000; electrical, $391,450; Cardiology Department, plumbing, $104,000, electrical, $839,717.
• Habitat for Humanity, 431 West Lane, remodeling, $60,000.
• City of Winchester, 1001 E. Cork St., demolition, $769,900.
• Apple Valley Center LLC, 808 Berryville Ave., interior remodeling, $90,000.
• Gregg Tree LLC, 650 Cedar Creek Grade, Suite 108, remodeling, $75,000.
• City of Winchester, 21-25 S. Kent St., interior remodeling, $1,500,000.
• Chelsea Kiracofe, 1829 Handley Ave., interior remodeling, $214,000.
• Chicago Title Insurance Co., 636 Watson Ave., interior remodeling, reroof, deck, $72,200.
• Rubbermaid Commercial Products, 3124 Valley Ave., welcome sign, $150,000.
• Christopher Francis, 325 E. Piccadilly St., repair fire damage, $60,000.
• Winchester Medical Center, 1840 Amherst St., heat recovery chiller, $170,400.
• George & John Miller Partnership, 2934 Valley Ave., interior remodeling, $60,000.
