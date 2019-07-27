The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from July 17-23:
Marriage licenses
• Clinton Richard Smith, 42, of Clearville, Penn., and Brenda Kay Berkey, 42, of Alum Bank, Penn.
• William Jeffrey Chappell Jr., 42, of Portage, Penn., and Jill Marie Fayak, 42, of Portage.
• William Hank Amigh, 39, of Altoona, Penn., and Danielle Marie Chilcote, 30, of Altoona.
• Troy Edward Redding, 41, of Hanover, Penn., and Carly Renee Rickford, 22, of Hanover.
• Ethan James Turner, 24, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., and Ciera Nicole Holland, 23, of Bunker Hill.
• Emmanuel Oppong, 32, of Woodbridge, and Ayaba Fafa Agbobli, 29, of Alexandria.
• Taylor Sines Broschart, 33, of Gerrardstown, W.Va., and Megan Lynn Risinger, 28, of Gerrardstown.
• David Noel Gillespie, 64, of Winchester, and Barbara Susan Quast, 59, of Winchester.
• Wyatt Lee Jacobus, 20, of Norfolk, and Madeline Mae Hanks, 19, of Huntington, Md.
• Vincent Edward Gallagher, 25, of Fort Bragg, N.C., and Hye Ryeong Chun, 23, of Fort Bragg.
• Dylan Ray Robinson, 26, of Winchester, and Katelynn Savannah Curles, 24, of Winchester.
• Wendle Earl Chambers, 75, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Virginia Lee Hendershot, 59, of Martinsburg.
• Jeremy Shane Peterson, 41, of Everett, Penn., and Tangela Dawn Mearkle, 45, of Everett.
Divorces
• Shirley M. Copple and Earl Wayne Copple.
• Daisy Disla and Anulfo A. Paulino.
• Jeffrey Scott Holt and Susan Holt.
• Landora Ludell Kuhn and Russell Kurtz Kuhn.
• Timothy Jay Lahman and Pamela Lynn Lahman.
Real estate over $200,000
• Core Property Group LLC to Janna Flower, Bellview Heights, 515 Bellview Ave., $279,900.
• Foxmeadow Loudoun Family LP to Dual Cousins LLC, 173-177 N. Loudoun St., $650,000.
• Keas Properties LLC to JDM Properties of Winchester LLC, Linden Drive Office Park Condominium, 136 Linden Drive, Unit 1-B, $225,000.
• Tyler Haney and Jessica Haney to Tyler Sherman and Emily Sherman, Loudoun Manor, 108 Morningside Drive, $273,000.
• Rachel Oliver-Scheler to William A. Lewitus, 1517 Caroline St., $245,000.
• Pine Motor Co. Inc. to Jeremiah J. Scheler and Rachel D. Oliver-Scheler, Rolling Hills Estates, 2717 Loyalty Court, $450,000.
• Fort Loudoun Properties LLC and Fort Loudoun Properties II LLC to Denise M. Jacobs, The Fort Condominium, 411 N. Loudoun St., Unit 102, $400,000.
