The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from July 2-11:
Marriage licenses
• Lewis Edmond Zirkle Jr., 74, of Winchester, and Shirley Lonas Kerns, 72, of Winchester.
• Jamie Kevin Ross, 49, of Curwensville, Penn., and Julie Dawne Knepp, 43, of Curwensville.
• Lucio Lemus, 36, of Winchester, and Griselda Isabel Centeno Vasquez, 22, of Winchester.
• Christopher Denton Stine, 28, of Greencastle, Penn., and Caitlin Marie Pine, 26, of Greencastle.
• Clark Nelson Merritts Sr., 88, of Hopwell, and Diana Marie White, 52, of Hopewell.
• Mark Wayne Young, 59, of Dunbar, West Virginia, and Tammy Catherine Good, 53, of Dunbar.
• Madeleine Maria Bohnett-Morillo, 21, of Winchester, and Jhane Velvette Nubia Danielle Cummings, 25, of Winchester.
• Ronald Wayne Dowell, 66, of Winchester, and Donna Lee Early, 70, of Winchester.
• Gary Benjamin Staples, 34, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Whitney Blair Pettrey, 33, of Frederick, Md.
Divorces
• Anne Bannister and Brian Bannister.
• Jenny Marie Gardner and Tommy Jay Gardner Sr.
Real estate over $200,000
• Charmayne Moler Clark, and others, heirs of John Jeffery C. Moler, to Sharon L. Rogers, Whitacre subdivision, 318 George St., Winchester, $229,000.
• Andrew Stephen MacDonald to Zachary Franz, Orchard Hill, 2106 Harvest Drive, $214,000.
• Randall L. Yoder and Tammy D. Yoder to Denys King, Orchard Hill, 2058 Honeysuckle Lane, $232,000.
• Francisco M. Irianni to Thomas P. Morra and Nancy I. Morra, 509 Marion St., $394,000.
• Susan Gallagher to Ronald C. Ewing and Desserra M. Ewing, Morlyn Hills, 906 Armistead St., $490,000.
