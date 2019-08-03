The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from July 24-31:
Marriage licenses
• Joseph Clayton Browne, 24, of Winchester, and Makayla Renee Tucker, 20, of Winchester.
• Ezra Lin McCalment, 33, of Burke, and Lok Lam Lee, 27, of Manassas.
• Jose Mario Padilla-Huerta, 51, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Luz Estela Jimenez-Martinez, 42, of Martinsburg.
• Donald F. Wright, 69, of Winchester, and Donnette Samantha Baker, 42, of Winchester.
• Ciaran Thomas O’Sullivan, 50, of Glen Burnie, Md., and Alecja Byncia Walters, 43, of Glen Burnie.
• Robert David Guy Grady, 22, of Winchester, and Aleecia Dawn Martin, 19, of Winchester.
• Anthony Charles Meyer, 58, of Hagerstown, Md., and Anne Charlene Rea, 57, of Hagerstown.
• Francisco Fidel Lopez Raymundo, 52, of Reston, and Isabel Maradiaga Luna, 46, of Reston.
• Christopher John Kula, 48, of Winchester, and Dawn Marie Kula, 50, of Stephens City.
• Eric Lydell Butler Jr., 31, of Galloway, New Jersey, and Marie Enid Deberry 29, of Galloway.
• Brandon Eli Swartz, 39, of Ranson, W.Va., and Amanda Elizabeth Clayton, 33, of Ranson.
• Benjamin Mendoza Zarza, 71, of Winchester, and Rose Marie Ofiana Glenn, 70, of Winchester.
• Joshua David Doroski, 25, of Centreville, and Lauren Kimberly Sexton, 24, of Centreville.
• Glenn Frederick Macher Jr., 62, of Inwood, W.Va., and Tracey Ranee Huffman, 48, of Inwood.
• Raymond Vascik, 65, of Tarentum, Penn., and Cynthia Louise Paskorz, 65, of Creighton, Penn.
• Bruce Phillip Scott, 21, of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Kenny Quishawd Hall, 30, of Upper Marlboro, Md.
Divorces
• Daisy Disla and Anulfo A. Paulino.
Real estate over $200,000
• Lucita M. Stowe to Timothy Howard Newcome and Teresa Ann Newcome, 206 Walker St., $269,000.
• Christine Moore to Claudia A. Dushman, Whittier Acres, 301 Lanny Drive, $259,000.
• Rhonda VanDyke Colby to Terence Foreman, Meadow Branch South Estates, 1888 Clayton Ridge Drive, $407,500.
• Patricia M. Hester to Santiago Miro and Veronique Dobson, Old Fort Addition, 517 Old Fort Road, $485,000.
• Charles J. Capitano and Amy L. Capitano to David Scott Whisenant and Michelle S. Whisenant, Meadow Branch South Estates, 1925 Clayton Ridge Drive, $448,000.
• Ruth Carson Gregory, executor of the estate of Warden Boyd Carson, to Peter F. Gallagher and Elizabeth Gallagher, 2128 Washington St., $299,400.
• Ricky Lee Frame Jr. and Elizabeth Anne Frame to Carrie Start, 683 Berryville Ave., $205,000.
• Kylie Ladd Shake to Scott Sampson, 17 S. Purcell Ave., $230,000.
