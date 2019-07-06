The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from June 25 to July 2:
Marriage licenses
• Benjamin Nicholas Buono, 28, of Stephens City, and Allegra Lois Pieper, 25, of Stephens City.
• Matthew James Lofton, 40, of Winchester, and Rachel McCarus Canada, 43, of Winchester.
• Christopher Maher, 54, of Clear Brook, and Patricia Gricelda Ricapa Carlos, 43, of Falls Church.
• Robert Lee White Jr., 55, of Augusta, W.Va., and Donna Rae Lease, 53, of Augusta.
• Christopher Ryan Gilliam, 24, of Gastonia, N.C., and Hannah Michelle Arbaugh, 21, of Gastonia.
• Charles Daniel Delp, 53, of Boiling Springs, Penn., and Kari Rae Travitz, 53, of Boiling Springs.
• James Eldon Osborne, 28, of Inwood, W.Va., and Cassidy Marie Jernell, 24, of Hedgesville, W.Va.
• Solomon Isaiah Graham, 36, of Atlanta, and Sandra Belen Rivera, 28, of Atlanta.
• Theodore Rylander Nyman, 54, of Granby, Mass., and Valeria Cicerchia, 46, of Granby.
• Khamisi Ekundayo Chinua Blackman, 35, of District Heights, Md., and Kara Diamond Drayton, 33, of District Heights.
• Robert Eugene Penn III, 30, of Northeast, Penn., and Eldy Ruiz, 38, of Northeast.
• Yi Li, 35, of Gaithersburg, Md., and Manli Deng, 24, of Gaithersburg.
Divorces
• Kyle Richard May and Kayla Whedbee May.
Real estate over $200,000
• Robert M. Bayliss and Peggy J. Bayliss to Robert Edward Hiller Jr. and Holly Jean Hiller, 125 Lambden Ave., $249,900.
• Franklin E. Jenkins and Sherrie E. Jenkins to Dana Lynn Cloud, 529 N. Braddock St., $262,000.
• David L. Allen to Alexandra Hoxton and Brady Cockerham, Shawnee Heights, 305 Parkway St., $285,000.
• Richard S. Greenfield, Myra R. Greenfield and Victoria Greenfield to AnnMarie Caroline Gonzales, 119 E. Germain St., $248,900.
• Mary B. Straub to Tad Curry and Dianna M. Curry, Eastview, 935 Kinzel Drive, $224,000.
• Anthony L. Hoffman and Teresa B. Hoffman to Spencer K. Craven and Helen L. Snodgrass, Westview, 142 Omps Drive, $380,000.
• Sherry Hindman to Michael E. Greer, Overlook Park, 4 Montague Circle, $257,000.
• James E. Ward and Evangeline A. Ward to Rodney J. Carnill and Mary E. Carnill, 15 E. Leicester St., $270,000.
• Lee Lizer Properties II LLC to Dave Holliday Rentals LLC, 540 N. Loudoun St., $800,000.
• Red Inc. to The Winchester Little Theatre Inc., 421 N. Cameron St., $261,000.
• John P. Westervelt and Carol Westervelt to Vahid Mohammadmirzaie, 15 W. Boscawen St., $210,000.
• Kee Properties LLC to Santos A. Rivera Castro and Maria D. Rivera, 369 Shenandoah Ave., $277,500.
