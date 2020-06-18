The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from June 11-17:
Marriage licenses
• Paola Michelle Figueroa Vazquez, 19, of Winchester, and Paola Dessire De Jesus Del Campo, 19, of Winchester.
• Douglas Omar Zuniga Menendez, 40, of Winchester, and Adriana Espinosa Altehua, 39, of Winchester.
• Ramon Edgardo Santos Alvarado, 54, of Winchester, and Bety Aracely Sanchez Cedillo, 46, of Winchester.
• Ethan Ryan Auten, 40, of Winchester, and Blanca Veronica Olivares Manuel, 44, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Caleb Stephen Mast and Lois E. Mast to Dana L. Gardner, Orchard Hill, Harvest Drive, $247,500.
• Roy Reid Hoak III, executor of the estate of Elizabeth Ann Hoak, to Rachael Woodland and Esther D. Woodland, 800 Pennsylvania Ave., $210,000.
• Eden E. Freeman to Andrea Hamrick, Castleman, 405 Castleman Drive, $385,000.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Frances Webb Crawford, 919 E. Cork St., $245,900.
• Oakcrest Properties LLC to Douglas Clowser and Beverly Clowser, Stonecrest, 431 Crescent Drive, $260,000.
• Jeffrey Gahr and Jodi L. Gahr to Howard P. Stickley and Derya Stickley, Meadow Branch, 1030 Heth Place, $769,000.
• Jennifer Geiman Carper to William A. Sanderson and Dana M. Sullivan, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1805 Rosser Lane, $269,900.
• William Bolton Jr. and Cameron Bolton to Jessica Asha Cheng, 128 Shirley St., $406,000.
• Brian Eichelberger and Courtney Eichelberger to Stephanie D. Roberts, St. James Place, 120 E. James St., $249,900.
• Patricia L. Folmar to Robert Edward Hesson and Marnie Heuer Hesson, Meadow Branch, 800 Armistead St., $480,000.
• Leslie C. Veach and Sabra G. Veach to John H. Bing, Morlyn Hills, 1409 Stone Mill Court, $525,000.
• 3 Eleven Properties LLC to Brian Eichelberger and Courtney Eichelberger, Academy Heights, 719 Academy Circle, $405,000.
• Michael Robert Donadieu and Rhonda Sue Donadieu to Luca Schianchi, 131 Omps Drive, $738,000.
• William B. Robinson and Leisa F. Robinson to James T. Anderson, 901 Breckinridge Lane, $665,000.
• Rene M. Perez to Carla Anne Plummer, 691 Berryville Ave., $239,000.
• CRT Properties LLC and GAT Properties to Linda Detscher Baer, 428 W. Cecil St., $245,000.
