The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from June 18-24:
Marriage licenses
• Aaron Edward Dewey Kaczmarzewski, 26, of Clear Brook, and Millicent D’Arcy Hawks, 28, of Winchester.
• Jose Fernando Carranza Escobar, 41, of Winchester, and Bertha Santamaria De Ramos, 41, of Winchester.
• Matthew Paul Ceccarani, 41, of Dunmore, Pennsylvania, and Holly Marie Derrick, 45, of Elmhurst, Pennsylvania.
• Richard Phillips Jr., 56, of Richmond, and Donna Dantzler, 56, of Richmond.
• Bienvendio Apuya Licas, 57, of Winchester, and Rosalina Porta Licas, 54, of Winchester.
Real estate over $200,000
• Maynard W. Grove and Sandra D. Grove to Camden O. Butler and Blair E. Adams, Whittier Acres, 324 Walker St., $319,000.
• Saeid Azinfar to Ronald G. Majtyka and others, Orchard Hill, 2056 Harvest Drive, $250,000.
• Erin L. Prunty to Gloria S. Delgado, 2942 Shawnee Drive, $238,186.62.
• Jayanne H. Wemmers to Samantha How, Orchard Hill, 1120 Orchard Hill Drive, $240,000.
• Jamie L. Blum-Marciano to 2 B’s Please LLC, Eastview, 959 Kinzel Drive, $219,000.
• Aimee Elizabeth Edwards to Ivan Snapp Properties, Bellview Heights, 545 Bellview Ave., $235,000.
• Tony S. Liu to Candelario A. Gonzalez, 22 N. Euclid Ave., $229,900.
• Hella Rader and Jeremiah Sipp to David Sipp and Lisa Deadmore Sipp, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1860 Melvor Lane, $222,000.
