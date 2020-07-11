The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from June 24 to July 1:
Real estate over $200,000
• Emily M. Seiler to Gontran Franck S. Djossou and Naomi Raquel Bustamante, 679 Berryville Ave., $232,000.
• Brandon L. Wakeman to Debra Mary Zalewski, 414 N. Loudoun St., $525,000.
• Elisabeth W. Lindon to Herman Thompson and Deborah Thompson, Westridge, 2625 Windwood Drive, $385,000.
• Freda S. Kines to Linda Furcho and Joseph E. Furcho, Stonecrest Village, 410 Stone Meadow Court, $230,000.
• Johanna Terice Harris and Johnnie Eudell Bartley Jr., to Clare L. McCulla and Martin J. Hardeman, Meadow Branch South, 1920 Melvor Lane, $376,000.
Marriage licenses
• Antione Marc Lunghi, 33, of Berryville, and Jenna Eileen Fox, 30, of Berryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.