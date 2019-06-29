The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from June 11-19:
Marriage licenses
• Joseph Darren Watts, 46, of Stephenson, and Kristi Lynn Bohnenkamp, 44, of Stephens City.
• Richard Carlysle Conrow, 47, of Winchester, and Kellie Renee Headings, 47, of Winchester.
• Daniel Robert Myers Jr., 41, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, and Patricia Faye Wasson, 37, of Hedgesville.
• Christopher Wayne Day, 35, of Winchester, and Stacey Lynn McCarthy, 46, of Winchester.
• Thomas Raymond Baligush, 55, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and Barbara Jean Bostian, 45, of Johnstown.
• Michael Cajus Petersen, 33, of Ashburn, and Hawa Alami, 32, of Ashburn.
• Steven Ray McVey, 52, of Indianola, Iowa, and Michele Desiree Shosh, 52, of Northumberland, Pennsylvania.
• Trey Michael Corbin, 23, of Romney West Virginia, and Mallory Nicole Lupton, 32, of Romney.
• Lawrence Cameron Brooks, 47, of Arcadia, Florida, and Cynthia Ann Claus, 48, of Arcadia.
• Eric Michael Britton, 33, of Front Royal, and Georgette Elizabeth Ellifritz, 42, of Front Royal.
• Andrew Seth Walling, 21, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, and Victoria Michelle Butts, 20, of Hedgesville.
• Todd David Richardson, 45, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Melissa Susan Harms, 43, of Omaha.
• Daniel Earl Weaver, 44, of Manns Choice, Pennsylvania, and Sandra Marie Datres, 44, of Manns Choice.
• Caitlin Nichoal Smith, 23, of Blacksburg, and Catherine Villariasa Turpin, 38, of Blacksburg.
• Eric Barnett Patterson, 27, of Cassville, Pennsylvania, and Cristina Kern, 26, of Cassville.
Divorces
• Oswaldo Salas Olivares and Mary Virginia Guion-Aguilar.
• Roslyn Michelle Shearer and Randall Lee Shobe.
• Kym Altina Thompson and Eric Michael Thompson.
