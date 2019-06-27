The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from June 19 to 25:
Marriage licenses
• Matthew Stover Barr, 25, of Charlotte, N.C., and Alexis Marie Grzywacz, 25, of Charlotte.
• Matthew James Louth, 46, of Saint Petersburg, Fla., and La’Toya Sheryl Redfern, 40, of Saint Petersburg.
• Philip Paul Grinter, 36, of Richmond, and Sherita Alice Sin, 31, of Richmond.
• Harry William Robinson, 32, of Arlington, and Kaelynn Elizabeth Kurtz, 30, of Arlington.
• Jeffrey Scott Adcock Sr., 52, of Prince Frederick, Md., and Carol Denise Bosarge, 53, of Prince Frederick.
• Thomas Anthony Hunt, 48, of Ashburn, and Heather Kilbride Henig, 45, of Fredericksburg.
• Ananya Adhikari, 31, of Mason City, Iowa, and Reshu Sharma, 27, of Chambersburg, Penn.
• George Lewis Masese, 45, of Lancaster, Penn., and Christine Kerubo Obonyo, 45, of Lancaster.
• Thomas Owen White, 43, of Kearneysville, W.Va., and Holly Sue Sine, 43, of Martinsburg, W.Va.
• James Michael Brown, 53, of Winchester, and Melissa Charmaine Silva, 40, of Winchester.
• Saul Antonio Deleon-Gamez, 19, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Frances Margaret Garcia, 39, of Martinsburg.
Divorces
• Sharon Elizabeth Phillips and Timothy Michael Earwood.
Real estate over $200,000
• V.D.S. LLC to Wesley A. Corron, 2050 Honeysuckle Lane, Orchard Hill, $234,900.
• Valley Mortgage Corp. to B&A Property LLC, 364 National Ave., $220,000.
• Charles S. Hartzog to Beckley Ventures LLC, Meadow Branch South, 614 Sterling Drive, $364,900.
• GreggTree LLC to ASCC Properties LLC, The Landing at Park Heights Condominium, 650 Cedar Creek Grade, Suite 108, $210,000.
• 1726 Valley Ave., LLC to Mansoor Ahmed and Fareeha Mansoor, 1726 Valley Ave., $275,000.
• Shoup Properties LLC to RRR LLC, 31,19-23 and 25 S. Braddock St., $1,200,000.
• Bruce R. Davidson Jr., trustee of the Linda K. Poole Trust, to Edna K. Bennett, 308 Walker St., Whittier Acres, $336,000.
• Charlotte B. Royeen to Demetrio O. Alfonso and Olga E. Alfonso, Fort Braddock Heights, 1545 Fort Braddock Court, $223,000.
• Kenneth L. Gallman to Stanley Do Le, Milton Valley, 29 Weems Lane, $283,700.
• Grace Valley Properties LLC to Hilltop Retirement Properties LLC, 443 N. Loudoun St., $310,000.
• Linda M. Largay to Mary A. Casselano and Phillip J. Casselano, 451 W. Leicester St., $406,000.
• Carol Koenecke-Grant and Christopher M. Grant to Andrew J. McFarland and Taylor B. McFarland, Morlyn Hills, 933 Armistead St., $490,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.