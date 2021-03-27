The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court March 18-24:
Real estate over $200,000
• Douglas B. Wright and Kristine L. Wright to Misty D. Weaver, 309-311 S. Cameron St., $295,000.
• Tajwaar R. Beaufort to Dani Leticia Manzano, 1126 Woodland Ave., $220,000.
• Brandon J. Power and Ronald L. Kattas to Michael Miller, Forest Hills, 1112 Opequon Ave., $203,000.
• Pongsiri Savusdiphol and Paichit Savusdiphol to Yuridia Georgina Briones-Alvarez, 336 Fox Drive, $275,000.
• Layman Enterprises Inc. to Donato Lanzetta and Vincent Lanzetta, 210 E. Southwerk St., $270,000.
• Kee Properties LLC to Allison Brooke Combs and Andrew William Naylor, Orchard Hill, 2175 Harvest Drive, $285,000.
• Jennifer Lee Setney to Bryan D. Constantino and Willa E. Constantino, Limestone Terrace, 2654 Daniel Terrace, $220,000.
(1) comment
Where is Frederick Ct filings for the week of 03/16 to 3/24?? Where was Frederick Ct & Winchester for the previous week, which was not indicated in the newspaper on 03/20/2021?? Why is this information not posted???
