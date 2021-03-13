The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from March 4-10:
Real estate over $200,000
• Cynthia S. Clark, executor of the estate of Mary C. Williams, to Mavis Talbott, Early’s Green, 832 Winder Court, $350,000.
• Richard Q. Newton and Patricia Joanie Newton to Katherine Robertson Morgan, 1026 S. Kent St., $205,000.
• Scott Rosenfeld to Joseph F. Curran and Juliet M. Lutton, 421 Briarmont Drive, $450,000.
• Grasso and Sons Development LLC to KGA Holdings LLC, 2409 and 2413 Valley Ave., $850,000.
• Brickstreet Properties LLC to Brian Bledsoe, 828 National Ave., $279,000.
• Bill & Glenn’s Properties LLC to NDK Investment Properties LLC, 16 W. Pall Mall St., $230,000.
• Jose Eduardo Granillo and Francisca Recinos to Elna Brown, 219 Baker St., $235,000.
• James L. Ramsey Hutcherson to Diana Stefany Cruz, 526 Armour Drive, $224,900.
• Stanley D. Stokes to Frederico Juarbe Jr., 517 W. Cork St., $385,000.
• Wright Renovations Inc. to Jose N. Chicas Diaz, 508 Monticello St., $265,000.
Building permits over $50,000
• Four Oaks Properties LP, 231 Taft Ave., new apartment building, $2,500,000; mechanical, $300,000; plumbing, $225,000.
• Craun LLC, 1830 W. Plaza Drive, remodel existing practice, $438,000.
• Walter Enterprises LC, 2238 Valley Ave., re-roof, $145,086.
• Oakcrest Builders Inc., six new townhomes, 201, 203, 205, 207, 209 and 211 Brooks Circle, $135,000 each.
• Jennifer Wolgamott, 716 Frederick Ave., interior remodeling, $100,000.
• Handley Board of Trustees, 536 Jefferson St., install elevator, $87,155.
• Winchester Medical Center Inc., 1840 Amherst St., remodel X-Ray 1, $231,651.
• Raymondo Hernandez, 401 Circle Drive, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
• Larry A. Russell, 657 Hillman Drive, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
• Winchester Medical Center Inc., 190 Campus Blvd., Suite 201, mechanical, $89,181; plumbing, $98,466; electrical, $55,160.
• Winchester Medical Center Inc., 190 Campus Blvd., Suite 320, plumbing, $95,311; second floor, mechanical, $121,159; plumbing, $63,514.
• TRM Construction Inc., 669 Hillman Drive, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
• City of Winchester School Board, 598 N. Kent St., demolition, $350,000.
• Four Oaks Properties LP, 2300 Valor Drive, Building 2 foundation, $2,500,000.
• PDK Winchester LC, 2290 Legge Blvd., interior remodeling, $161,347.
