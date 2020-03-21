The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from March 5-11:
Marriage licenses
• Roberto Estrada Vidal, 36, of Winchester, and Vanessa Mesones Del Castillo, 42, of Winchester.
• Austin David Ack Sr., 24, of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, and Jamie Lee Price, 20, of Charleroi.
• Thomas Joseph Foley, 39, of Marshall, and Allison Marie Tripp, 40, of Marshall.
• Justin Michael Trujillo, 37, of Winchester, and Miranda Kathleen Likens, 27, of Winchester.
• Matthew Ezequiel Velazquez, 25, of Kenna, West Virginia, and Samantha Ann Romine, 28, of Kenna.
• Eugene Bell Washington, 30, of Winchester, and Tiffany Dawn Houghton, 36, of Winchester.
• Dorian Eugene Pitts, 38, of Inwood, West Virginia, and Meredith Kate Billiter, 24, of North Charleston, South Carolina.
Real estate over $200,000
• John R. Fisher III and Betty Jo Fisher to Edward B. McCaul Jr. and Sherri J. McCaul, 122 Hawthorne Drive, $460,000.
• DSS Enterprises LC to Rienzi LC, 715-725 Woodstock Lane; 2401-2405 Papermill Road; 2409-2413 Papermill Road, $2,325,000.
• Ann Painter to Mark E. Minor and Ann L. Minor, Battle Park Estates, 2910 Saratoga Drive, $315,000.
• Patricia H. Vann to Robert Lynwood McIntire and Judy Bell Woods McIntire, Cedarmeade, 106 Russellcroft Road, $348,400.
• Carla Properties LLC to Eva Marie Krause, 120 W. Germain St., $300,000.
• Steven Brechtel and Wayne Brechtel, co-trustees of the Anneliese R. Brechtel Trust, to Matthew Guyton and Christina M. Guyton, Braddock Heights, 1555 Fort Braddock Court, $290,900.
• LDE LLC to Marilyn M. Cancel Vega, 509 Dunlap St., $218,000.
Building permits in February over $50,000
• Shenandoah University, 1360 L.P. Hill Drive, commercial/industrial, $2,200,000; mechanical, $110,000; plumbing, $150,000; electrical, $182,000.
• Mayflower Apple Blossom LP, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, tenant space improvements, $235,000; mechanical, $71,000.
• Westminster Canterbury, 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive, replace gas boilers, $109,000.
• Winchester Medical Center, 300 Campus Blvd., remodeling, $211,000.
• Handley Board of Trustees, 100 W. Piccadilly St., upgrade HVAC, $1,400,000.
• Frederick J. Pomeroy and others, 220 Roszel Road, new addition and garage, $150,000.
