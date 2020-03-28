The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from March 11-18:
Marriage licenses
• Jeremy Andrew Hedges, 38, of Ottawa, Canada, and Nicole Sonnett Lacy, 41, of Pittsburgh.
• William Lee Cannon, 25, of Richmond, and Chrissie Lynn Norman, 25, of Richmond.
• Marvin Curtis Griffith III, 50, of Winchester, and Lori Ann Pedemonti, 47, of Winchester.
• James Edward Fitzgerald Jr., 34, of Palmyra, and Jacqualine Marie Shrewsbury, 28, of Palmyra.
• Daniel Micaiah Berkey, 35, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and Sherlin Banerjee, 33, of Chambersburg.
• Candice Lyn McCartney, 28, of Front Royal, and Ramsey Lea Moore, 23, of Front Royal.
• Robert Andrew Stanley, 28, of Stephens City, and Arianna Nicole Priesing, 24, of Stephens City.
• Philip Dennis Langerholc Jr., 48, of Willow Street, Pennsylvania, and Katie Lynn Dautrich, 48, of Reading, Pennsylvania.
• Patrick Masaki Clark, 25, of Sterling, and Briana Caitlyn Winkworth, 25, of Sterling.
• Robert Joseph Linney II, 57, of Stephens City, and Jennifer Diana Jones, 49, of Stephens City.
Real estate over $200K
• Veronica Joan Gay to Preston Meier, Whittier Acres, 327 Walker St., $273,500.
• Dora Chapman to Hilltop Retirement Properties LLC, 235 Millwood Ave., $318,000.
• Mark D. Zombro and Beverly D. Zombro to Rachael Anne Valcour and Michael Douglas Valcour, Rolling Hills Estates, 808 Kennedy Drive, $445,000.
• Rhonda E. Randolph to Emily Monsted and John Monsted, 345 Virginia Ave., $205,000.
• Anna Chen to Donna K. Allen, Cedarmeade subdivision, 328 Russellcroft Road, $250,900.
