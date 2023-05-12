The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from May 2 to 10:
Real estate over $200,000
• Ellen Newsom and Nancy Pakter to Jody F. Rey, 422 Fairmont Ave., $480,000.
• Kimberley A. Hayes to Jason M. Smith, Cedarmeade, 129 Garden Court, $405,000.
• Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Maricela Tolentino-Perez, 406 Chase St., $256,000.
• Barmel Group LLC to Kristyn Perillous, 319 National Ave., $349,000.
• Harold L. Miller and Ruth M. Miller to James D. Porter and Kathryn S. Porter, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1891 Melvor Lane, $369,900.
• Holly K. West, executor of the estate of Wilda S. Lazazzera to Denise J. Levinson and Michael Levinson, Wilkins’ Overlook Hills, 2517 Hillside Terrace, $272,000.
• Gary W. Kula and Carol C. Kula to 2Mexico LLC, 122 N. Washington St., $400,000.
