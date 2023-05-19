The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from May 10 to 17:
Real estate over $200,000
• Kimberli Grove Ball and Elmo E. Ball IV to Brian Wyeth and Sheila Wyeth, Whittier Acres, 328 Branner Circle, $570,000.
• Castleman Realty LLC to Felix Rodriguez Olivera, 698 National Ave., $320,000.
• A&R Rentals LLC to Jonathan Fausey, 115 W. Monmouth St., $231,000.
• Robina Rich Bouffault to 185 N. Loudoun Street LLC, 185 N. Loudoun St., $1,350,000.
• Phyllis B. Boden-Fish to Megan L. Dadisman, 2855 Spencer Square, $213,000.
• Deborah A. Brady and Max A. Clatterbuck Jr. to Ritsushi Miyamoto and Jaime Paragas, Smithfield Farms, 521 Green St., $321,050.
• A&R Rentals LLC to Darrell Hackler, 120 E. Pall Mall St., $213,060.
• Craig B. Seaman and Monica A. Seaman to Steven Eric Berkenkemper and Ellen Berkenkemper, 411 W. West Clifford St., $685,000.
• James E. Maple to Daniel N. Weingrad and Elizabeth M. Weingrad, Williamsburg Heights, 1518 Meadow Branch Ave., $839,900.
• Mike Sacco to Joni Luanne Rogers and Jayson Aaron Larrick, Yorktowne Townhouses, 503 Yorktowne Place, $239,000.
• Mellen Group LLC to Jacob Ramsden and Jessica Morgan, 117 E. Pall Mall St., $320,000.
• Heather Bevans to Jeffrey W. Langston Jr. and Caitlin Lee, 2912 Grace St., $338,000.
• M&M Properties LLC to Jeffrey Wilson and Alvin Truesdale, 402 S. Loudoun St., $565,000.
